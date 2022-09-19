BARNESVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — Pumpkin growers across the area are pumped up for the annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival and say they’re more than ready for Wednesday’s weigh-in at the heart of the village. They’re hoping that the fruit, they’ve been growing for that past few months, will be crowned the biggest pumpkin of them all. […]

