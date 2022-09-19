ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Volleyball Team Celebrates Senior Night

Cambridge High School will honor senior volleyball players tonight (Thursday, Sept. 22) when they host Martins Ferry in Buckeye 8 action. Seniors Ryan Dunning, Kylie Taylor, Xylvia Francis and Anna Hill will be recognized prior to the varsity match. The junior varsity game begins at 5:30 at the Cambridge High...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Mustangs Top Bobcats in Tennis Action, 4-1

The Cambridge tennis team dropped a home match to Claymont 1-4 at the Cambridge City Park on Wednesday. The lone Bobcat win came in the second doubles match with Emma Krise & Kilee Jeffrey winning 6-1, 6-4 over Claire Carlisle and Brittanie Connor. Selina Garcia lost at first singles to...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Combined Junior High Football Team Ties Tigers

A combined 7th and 8th grade Cambridge football team tied a combined Marietta team 18-18 in action at McFarland Stadium on Wednesday. A.J. Lawrence scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Bobcat offense while Camden Lauer recovered a fumble on defense. The 7th and 8th grade football teams are both...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Barnesville Pumpkin Festival returns for 2022

BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just in time to ring in the autumn season, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back for 2022! This fall favorite has a packed lineup of events that will be going on all weekend, including live music, amusement rides, crafts, shopping, delicious food, and of course many pumpkin-themed treats. The festival […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

E. Guernsey Superintendent on state report card: “never satified”

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey Local School District, Board of Education made short work of a light agenda Wednesday night. Members of the Administration staff reported that the 2022-23 school year is off to a great start with few issues. Zac Housley, Director of Curriculum and Instruction reported that...
OLD WASHINGTON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Prayers for Dalton grad to recover

A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
DALTON, OH
WTRF

West Virginia church changing name to get with the times

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Construction of Wellsburg Bridge could go into 2023

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Folks constructing the newest bridge connecting the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Ohio were hoping to see vehicles crossing it by fall. Well, fall is almost here, and the bridge still serves as a construction site. So where does it leave us?. “First of...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling provides traffic rules for new scooters

The City of Wheeling has recently introduced Bird scooters to its transportation routes and Wheeling Police are reminding travelers of some important traffic and safety information. The new motorized scooters can be found in various areas of the city, most notably in downtown and Centre Market. Users must be 18 years of age or older […]
WHEELING, WV
weelunk.com

Centre Market’s New Manager Has Big Plans For Its Future

This year has offered nothing but growth and positive change throughout Wheeling. From the new construction of downtown housing complexes, the launch of new transportation thanks to Bird scooters, and several new businesses popping up around town, there is plenty to be excited about!. Another addition to the Wheeling scene...
WHEELING, WV
wtuz.com

More Lane Restrictions on I-77

Lane closures are expected to continue on Interstate 77 for various maintenance and construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 notes the weather-permitting work is between Strasburg and Bolivar. This lane restriction can happen at various times. The area of work is at the existing truck weigh station....
STRASBURG, OH

