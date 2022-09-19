Read full article on original website
Volleyball Team Celebrates Senior Night
Cambridge High School will honor senior volleyball players tonight (Thursday, Sept. 22) when they host Martins Ferry in Buckeye 8 action. Seniors Ryan Dunning, Kylie Taylor, Xylvia Francis and Anna Hill will be recognized prior to the varsity match. The junior varsity game begins at 5:30 at the Cambridge High...
Mustangs Top Bobcats in Tennis Action, 4-1
The Cambridge tennis team dropped a home match to Claymont 1-4 at the Cambridge City Park on Wednesday. The lone Bobcat win came in the second doubles match with Emma Krise & Kilee Jeffrey winning 6-1, 6-4 over Claire Carlisle and Brittanie Connor. Selina Garcia lost at first singles to...
Beaver Local Beats Bobcats in Boys Soccer
The Cambridge boys’ soccer team dropped a Buckeye 8 match to Beaver Local 7-0 Tuesday. Andrew LaPlante recorded 10 saves in goal for the Bobcats.
Combined Junior High Football Team Ties Tigers
A combined 7th and 8th grade Cambridge football team tied a combined Marietta team 18-18 in action at McFarland Stadium on Wednesday. A.J. Lawrence scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Bobcat offense while Camden Lauer recovered a fumble on defense. The 7th and 8th grade football teams are both...
Barnesville Pumpkin Festival returns for 2022
BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just in time to ring in the autumn season, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back for 2022! This fall favorite has a packed lineup of events that will be going on all weekend, including live music, amusement rides, crafts, shopping, delicious food, and of course many pumpkin-themed treats. The festival […]
E. Guernsey Superintendent on state report card: “never satified”
OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey Local School District, Board of Education made short work of a light agenda Wednesday night. Members of the Administration staff reported that the 2022-23 school year is off to a great start with few issues. Zac Housley, Director of Curriculum and Instruction reported that...
Steubenville High School Scores Big with Ohio Department of Education
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Each year, the Ohio Department of Education evaluates Ohio Schools in several different categories, and just as the students do, each school in the state receives a report card. This year Steubenville High School has received a near perfect report. The 2022 Ohio School Report...
Prayers for Dalton grad to recover
A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
Barnesville family hoping for prize pumpkin at this year’s festival
BARNESVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — Pumpkin growers across the area are pumped up for the annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival and say they’re more than ready for Wednesday’s weigh-in at the heart of the village. They’re hoping that the fruit, they’ve been growing for that past few months, will be crowned the biggest pumpkin of them all. […]
Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking County
THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — From Apashe to Zubah and about 160 bands in between, the Lost Lands music festival near Thornville is open until Sunday. About 25,000 cars from all over the country — as well as people from Australia, Great Britain, and France — will travel toward Thornville and Legend Valley, where the Licking […]
Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
Construction of Wellsburg Bridge could go into 2023
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Folks constructing the newest bridge connecting the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Ohio were hoping to see vehicles crossing it by fall. Well, fall is almost here, and the bridge still serves as a construction site. So where does it leave us?. “First of...
UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
Wheeling provides traffic rules for new scooters
The City of Wheeling has recently introduced Bird scooters to its transportation routes and Wheeling Police are reminding travelers of some important traffic and safety information. The new motorized scooters can be found in various areas of the city, most notably in downtown and Centre Market. Users must be 18 years of age or older […]
Centre Market’s New Manager Has Big Plans For Its Future
This year has offered nothing but growth and positive change throughout Wheeling. From the new construction of downtown housing complexes, the launch of new transportation thanks to Bird scooters, and several new businesses popping up around town, there is plenty to be excited about!. Another addition to the Wheeling scene...
UPDATE: Firefighter flown to Ohio State hospital after fire engine involved in rollover crash
UPDATE (11:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): The family of the driver says he was hospitalized with a broken ankle. He has also already gone through one surgery and a second surgery has been scheduled for later this week. 13 News also learned that he is a well-respected former fire chief out of Lancaster, Ohio […]
Police responding to reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Police responding to reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries in Steubenville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
More Lane Restrictions on I-77
Lane closures are expected to continue on Interstate 77 for various maintenance and construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 notes the weather-permitting work is between Strasburg and Bolivar. This lane restriction can happen at various times. The area of work is at the existing truck weigh station....
