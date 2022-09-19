ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southold, NY

eastendbeacon.com

Community Housing in the Spotlight

Pictured Above: The 37-unit Speonk Commons project, recently completed by Georgica Greens Ventures and the Southampton Housing Authority, is a mixture of shops and apartments adjacent to the Speonk Long Island Rail Road station. Local leaders on the South Fork began quantifying the need for affordable housing decades ago, but...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
eastendbeacon.com

League Sets Out On Voter Registration Drive Sept. 20

For National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be spread out across the East End again this year with voter information tables in communities from Westhampton to Montauk on the South Fork, and on Shelter Island and the North Fork.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Fifth annual Blue Oyster Festival

Basket Auction Donations received from these generous businesses. The Catbird Seat Art Gallery & Vintage Shop | Sayville, NY. The last vestiges of summer, blue skies, fair-weather clouds and the warmth of the sun served as the backdrop for the fifth annual Blue Island Oyster Festival this past Saturday in West Sayville. The event benefited the Blue Island Oyster Foundation and the Save the Great South Bay organizations, dedicated to raising awareness of how to protect the beloved Great South Bay.
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Bluetongue virus detected in New York deer for first time, DEC reports

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today reported three deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, tested positive for the bluetongue (BT) virus. This is the first time the BT virus has been detected in New York deer, DEC said. BT was detected in several other mid-Atlantic states earlier this year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House

Greater Long Island newsletters. Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant’s Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Dark Reading

Hackers Paralyze 911 Operations in Suffolk County, NY

A Sept. 8 ransomware attack on Suffolk County government systems in New York continues to wreak havoc on citizens of the area, driving overwhelmed 911 operators working without the aid of computers to call for backup. The ransomware attack means that emergency operators are working with pen and paper, then...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

St. John’s celebrates 125 years

On July 25, 1897, three stagecoaches full of people came together at the Sayville railroad station to welcome the Rev. Theodore Bundenthal from Augusta, Mo., as the first full-time pastor to what was to become Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 48 Greene Avenue. One hundred twenty-five years later, the church has marked the anniversary of the founding of St. John’s with special events and music throughout the year. On Sept. 18, Islip Town supervisor Angie Carpenter presented pastor Brian Noack with a citation in honor of this milestone. People came from as far as California and Texas to celebrate the event at a special church service and picnic.
SAYVILLE, NY
27east.com

N Main St, Southampton, NY 11968, USA

Apt comes with housekeeper 3 days a week, all included. All utilities are included. Beautifully decorated, inside and out. Quality bed linens and towels washed weekly by housekeeper. Available Oct 1st. Master Bedroom. Loft Bedroom. Living Room. Dining Kitchen Area. Good Closet Space. Cathedral Ceilings. Back Porch connects to outdoor...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
fox5ny.com

Missing cow on Long Island gets wanted posters

NEW YORK - A cow has been on the run for weeks in Suffolk County after escaping a Manorville farm. The 750-pound cow named Vienna jumped over a fence and ran off from Jerry's Farm on Aug. 27th. She has been spotted several times but has eluded capture. The Strong...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Suffolk County services crippled by cyber attack

LONG ISLAND - A cyber-attack has targeted the computer systems of several departments in Suffolk County, shutting down many government services. At the county's Traffic Agency, people are unable to pay outstanding tickets and are being told to come back on or after October 12 with no other explanation. Hackers...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Greenport man found, missing adult alert canceled

UPDATE: Dounis was reportedly found at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled. GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m. The […]
GREENPORT, NY
longisland.com

2 Brothers Go Overboard in LI Sound, Spotted by Helicopter and Rescued

LongIsland.com has learned two fishermen had to be saved after going overboard in the Long Island Sound. Suffolk County Marine Police say two brothers from Brooklyn had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were hit with a strong wave, knocking them overboard. The men, ages 30 and 35,...
BROOKLYN, NY

