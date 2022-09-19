Read full article on original website
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
eastendbeacon.com
Community Housing in the Spotlight
Pictured Above: The 37-unit Speonk Commons project, recently completed by Georgica Greens Ventures and the Southampton Housing Authority, is a mixture of shops and apartments adjacent to the Speonk Long Island Rail Road station. Local leaders on the South Fork began quantifying the need for affordable housing decades ago, but...
27east.com
Southampton Village Will Launch Pilot Program in Attempt To Alleviate Traffic Issues
In an attempt to alleviate the traffic congestion that has been a continued source of frustration and ire for village residents, Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren announced at a work... more. Dunce Cap -- To Southampton Town officials for their on again/off again cone and flashing light program in Hampton...
eastendbeacon.com
League Sets Out On Voter Registration Drive Sept. 20
For National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be spread out across the East End again this year with voter information tables in communities from Westhampton to Montauk on the South Fork, and on Shelter Island and the North Fork.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
Residents demand closer scrutiny for Riverhead Logistics Center, especially traffic impacts
It was an unusually large turnout for what is typically an obscure procedural meeting that draws little public attention. But Calverton residents alarmed about a proposal to build an immense logistics center on Middle Road filled the seats in the Town Hall meeting room last Thursday. They turned for the...
suffolkcountynews.net
Fifth annual Blue Oyster Festival
Basket Auction Donations received from these generous businesses. The Catbird Seat Art Gallery & Vintage Shop | Sayville, NY. The last vestiges of summer, blue skies, fair-weather clouds and the warmth of the sun served as the backdrop for the fifth annual Blue Island Oyster Festival this past Saturday in West Sayville. The event benefited the Blue Island Oyster Foundation and the Save the Great South Bay organizations, dedicated to raising awareness of how to protect the beloved Great South Bay.
News 12
Police: Man arrested for DWI following crash on Sunrise Highway that seriously injured passenger
Police say an Amityville man has been arrested for DWI following a crash that seriously injured his passenger in Islip early this morning. According to police, Tevin Allen was driving a 2018 Nissan on eastbound Sunrise Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the median west of Commack Road, at 1:17 a.m.
newyorkupstate.com
Bluetongue virus detected in New York deer for first time, DEC reports
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today reported three deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, tested positive for the bluetongue (BT) virus. This is the first time the BT virus has been detected in New York deer, DEC said. BT was detected in several other mid-Atlantic states earlier this year.
newyorkalmanack.com
Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading
This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
newyorkupstate.com
Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
Young Woman’s Life Taken Too Soon in One-Car Crash on Southern State Parkway in Islip
Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway in Suffolk County, New York. Emergency responders were called to the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway near Exit 40 in Islip, New York at approximately 4:30am on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Southern State Parkway Exit 40S...
greaterlongisland.com
Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House
Greater Long Island newsletters. Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant’s Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
Dark Reading
Hackers Paralyze 911 Operations in Suffolk County, NY
A Sept. 8 ransomware attack on Suffolk County government systems in New York continues to wreak havoc on citizens of the area, driving overwhelmed 911 operators working without the aid of computers to call for backup. The ransomware attack means that emergency operators are working with pen and paper, then...
suffolkcountynews.net
St. John’s celebrates 125 years
On July 25, 1897, three stagecoaches full of people came together at the Sayville railroad station to welcome the Rev. Theodore Bundenthal from Augusta, Mo., as the first full-time pastor to what was to become Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 48 Greene Avenue. One hundred twenty-five years later, the church has marked the anniversary of the founding of St. John’s with special events and music throughout the year. On Sept. 18, Islip Town supervisor Angie Carpenter presented pastor Brian Noack with a citation in honor of this milestone. People came from as far as California and Texas to celebrate the event at a special church service and picnic.
27east.com
N Main St, Southampton, NY 11968, USA
Apt comes with housekeeper 3 days a week, all included. All utilities are included. Beautifully decorated, inside and out. Quality bed linens and towels washed weekly by housekeeper. Available Oct 1st. Master Bedroom. Loft Bedroom. Living Room. Dining Kitchen Area. Good Closet Space. Cathedral Ceilings. Back Porch connects to outdoor...
Smith Point County Park to stay open for full season following complaints by campers
The camping season at Smith Point County Park will go on for its full season after Suffolk County initially decided to end it early.
fox5ny.com
Missing cow on Long Island gets wanted posters
NEW YORK - A cow has been on the run for weeks in Suffolk County after escaping a Manorville farm. The 750-pound cow named Vienna jumped over a fence and ran off from Jerry's Farm on Aug. 27th. She has been spotted several times but has eluded capture. The Strong...
fox5ny.com
Suffolk County services crippled by cyber attack
LONG ISLAND - A cyber-attack has targeted the computer systems of several departments in Suffolk County, shutting down many government services. At the county's Traffic Agency, people are unable to pay outstanding tickets and are being told to come back on or after October 12 with no other explanation. Hackers...
Greenport man found, missing adult alert canceled
UPDATE: Dounis was reportedly found at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled. GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m. The […]
longisland.com
2 Brothers Go Overboard in LI Sound, Spotted by Helicopter and Rescued
LongIsland.com has learned two fishermen had to be saved after going overboard in the Long Island Sound. Suffolk County Marine Police say two brothers from Brooklyn had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were hit with a strong wave, knocking them overboard. The men, ages 30 and 35,...
