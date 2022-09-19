ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Task Force 1 members sent to Puerto Rico amid Hurricane Fiona

By Rian Bossler, The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) are being sent to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the deployment Sunday in an effort to support response operations at the Caribbean island that is being ravaged by heavy rain and winds causing severe flooding, damage and loss of power.

“Parts of Puerto Rico could get more than a foot of rain with this storm, and many people there are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria nearly five years ago,” Gov. Wolf said Sunday. “We will work with our federal partners to closely monitor conditions on the island and provide whatever support we can to the people there.”

Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

The task force members will serve with a federal Incident Support Team and are prepared to remain deployed in Puerto Rico for up to two weeks.

PATF-1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country.

No deaths had been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to know the full scope of damage. Torrential rain is still in the forecast for the island on Monday.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said the damage caused by Fiona so far was “catastrophic.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

