Destin Log
Knights of Columbus host annual Charity Golf Tournament
The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 16, at the Emerald Bay Golf Club in Destin. The format is a 4-man scramble, sign in from 11-11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The cost to play is $150/person, $500/foursome, and $600/foursome after Oct. 1.
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks make waves in the pool, capture first victory
The Destin High Sharks made history this past weekend at the Bernie LeFebvre Aquatics Center. The Sharks, in their second season, won their first dual meet over the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights. The Destin boys beat Rocky Bayou 72-51, while the Lady Sharks edged out Rocky 80-72. However, both Destin...
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 21
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.
Destin Log
Destin High baseball team may have a place to call home come spring at Morgan Sports Center
It looks as though the Destin High Sharks baseball team will have a place to call home this season. After playing every game on the road last year, the Sharks may be able to use the Barracuda Field at Morgan Sports Center for the upcoming season. After nearly a dozen...
Destin Log
Foundation lets foster kids feel 'happiness of catching a fish' at Destin Fishing Rodeo
In October, more than 100 foster children will get the chance to fish in the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo as part of the Larry Hatchett Fishing Foundation. For the past three decades, the foundation has taken youth out for a day of fishing during the Rodeo, Destin's oldest tradition.
Destin Log
Destin diver Alex Fogg caught 1,090 pounds, placing 2nd in Lionfish Challenge — by 2 pounds
He reached his goal of 1,000 pounds of lionfish, but missed out on first place by just 2 pounds. Alex Fogg, coastal resource manager for Okaloosa County, pulled in 1,090 pounds of lionfish to take second place in the commercial division of the seventh annual Lionfish Challenge, a statewide tournament.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 9-20-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks come from behind to beat Laurel Hill Hoboes in volleyball
After losing the first game, the Destin High Sharks won the next three games to send the Laurel Hill Hoboes packing 3-1 in girls' varsity volleyball Monday night in Destin. Destin lost 25-12, then turned the tables on the Hoboes in the second game for a 25-8 win. The Sharks went on to win 25-17 in the third game and 25-17 in the fourth.
Destin Log
Upcycling plastic into plarn at the Destin Library in September
What in plarnation is going on? It’s Sustainable September at the Destin Library. On Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., we are teaching you how to turn plastic grocery bags into plastic yarn, or “plarn.”. Making plarn is easy and is a great way to upcycle plastic bags into...
Destin Log
Magda Cooper is Destin Chamber's Business Person of the Month
Magda Cooper, co-founder of BOTE, was selected as the Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month, during its Sept. 9 Business Before Hours gathering. This award is presented directly from the Chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.
South Walton All-American plans to return this week
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team will soon see a boost in production, as senior All-American and University of Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin III plans to return to the field this Friday. Spurlin has been sidelined since the start of fall camp with an injury and if he suits up […]
WJHG-TV
The Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport expands
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Okaloosa County has made a move in the flight direction. “The story is we cut the ribbon on a brand new concourse for Allegiant Air,” Tracy Stage, Airports Director of Okaloosa county, said. “That will be operating with five air buses out front.”
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
DeFuniak Springs city hall is moving locations
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The DeFuniak Springs City Hall is officially moving locations. The old city hall off Highway 71 will soon be completely empty and is now for sale. In July, the Department of Public Works started moving into the new location on Baldwin Avenue to begin repairs and renovations in the new […]
Brewton Standard
Sonic Drive-In going up in a flash
The view along Douglas Avenue may be a little different today as workers set what will be Sonic Drive-In. Dave Hartzog, director of operations for Quality Drive-In LLC, said the addition of the building in Brewton will be unique for the company. “This new build will be unique for our...
Destin Log
Destin Library accepting donations for One Hopeful Place
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September. One Hopeful Place (OHP) is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Their mission is “to be the front door into permanent housing and to end the cycle of homelessness of those experiencing housing loss in Okaloosa County.”
mypanhandle.com
Record Heat Possible and Tropical Possibilities
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – High pressure is in control and compressional heat has developed. The top temps should show up Wednesday through Friday. A backdoor cold front will help lower the temps for the weekend and a more traditional front is on the way for next week. The record high on Thursday is 97 and the forecast for our inland areas is 97 so we could tie or break the record. The Coastal forecast for Thursday is 93 which is also the record for the day. Looking ahead we will be watching the Caribbean and Gulf next week as a system is likely to develop lots of possible outcomes in the future of this storm. While it’s ok to be a bit on edge as there is the potential our area is impacted but we are talking 7 to 10 days out so plenty will change with the pattern and the storm between now and when it could be approaching the area. It’s best to make sure you are ready for a storm even if the system ends up going somewhere else. Make sure to check back on the forecast over the coming week for updates and changes.
niceville.com
Taylor Dayne to perform concert in Destin
DESTIN, Fla.– Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will present Taylor Dayne live in concert in Destin on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the MKAF has announced. The concert, rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series, is at the MKAK Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to this new date.
getthecoast.com
Gulf Air Group slated to undertake $16 million expansion at Crestview’s Bob Sikes Airport, adding more jobs
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners approved a ground lease agreement and an Ad Valorem Tax Exemption for Gulf Air Group, Inc. for an expansion into Okaloosa County. According to One Okaloosa EDC, the anticipated $16,000,000 investment will be applied toward the construction and equipping...
Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport opens $11.4M Allegiant terminal
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Once deemed the fastest growing airport in the nation, Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) officially opened a dedicated Allegiant Air terminal in the newly constructed C concourse. The $11.4 million project has been underway since 2019. Monday, County Commissioners and city leaders in Okaloosa County joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are […]
