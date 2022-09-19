Read full article on original website
Related
Miami New Times
Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees
At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
Governor DeSantis Suspends Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Martinez was arrested last month for felony charges of unlawful compensation for official behavior.
Miami-Dade Commissioners Take Final Vote On Urban Development Expansion
The plan would expand the UDB by converting farmland into a 9-million-square-foot industrial park near Homestead.
floridapolitics.com
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thewestsidegazette.com
Milestone for Miami: First Haitian American Nominee for U.S. Attorney
Miami attorney Markenzy Lapointe, a former U.S. Marine and federal prosecutor who was raised in Haiti and Liberty City, was nominated Thursday by President Joe Biden to become the next U.S. attorney in South Florida. If confirmed by the Senate, Lapointe, 54, would become the first Black lawyer to serve...
WSVN-TV
DeSantis faces more criticism for moving migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - More criticism for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after a controversial move sent a group of Venezuelan immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. “This governor is going to spend $12 million to hurt, divide us and to scare us,” said Charlie Crist. The Democratic candidate for Florida...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried: Don’t move the UDB. Instead, reject harmful industrial park to save South Dade’s farmland
UDB does not need to be expanded to create economic opportunity. Ed. note: Ahead of a scheduled vote by the Miami-Dade County Commission, Nikki Fried authored this op-ed voicing her opposition to the Miami-Dade Urban Development Boundary (UDB) expansion. The postponed vote originally scheduled for June 1 is now set...
RELATED PEOPLE
County OKs $10B budget; Regalado tangles with Levine Cava
In the wee hours of the morning, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved a record $10 billion budget that raises taxes but also develops new programs to help residents with soaring housing costs — but not before Commissioner Raquel Reglado tangled with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on an additional benefit for senior citizens. Locally, […]
communitynewspapers.com
Plans Unveiled for $1 Billion Redevelopment of 80-Acre Southland Mall Site in Miami-Dade County
Electra America, a real estate private equity firm focused on value-add and opportunistic investment in the Sun Belt region of the U.S., along with its U.S.-affiliate, American Landmark, and BH Group, a Miami-based private real estate investment and development firm, today unveiled preliminary plans for the redevelopment and reinvention of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, located approximately 20 miles south of downtown Miami. The 80-acre, $1 billion redevelopment will be one of the largest projects of its kind in the Southeast and will be called “Southplace City Center.”
communitynewspapers.com
NAACP OF MIAMI DADE ANNOUNCES ITS FREEDOM FUND SNEAKER BALL TO CELEBRATE 34 YEARS OF SERVICE TO MIAMI-DADE’S BLACK COMMUNITY
After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy”, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132. To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.
South Florida Times
Miami Commissioners ready to replace board of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
Miami, Fla. – City of Miami Commissioners have been heavily criticized by the Virginia Key Beach Trust board and numerous others for planning to house dozens of homeless near the historic Beach. On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to replace the entire Trust Board by commissioners themselves. At the commission’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Reveals New Details Of Brickell Supertall: ‘Nothing Will Compare’
Billionaire Ken Griffin, who is the the richest man in Florida, has revealed new details of his plans to remake Miami in an interview with Bloomberg. In addition to building a headquarters complex in Brickell, Griffin said he plans to lure major US businesses to Miami, boost education in the city, and become a huge player in philanthropy and politics here.
floridapolitics.com
Republican candidate in Broward’s solidly blue HD 101 pulls ahead in cash-on-hand
The Democrat Primary winner Hillary Cassel already spent more than half a million introducing herself to voters. Republican candidate Guy Silla has staked $24,000 on his campaign to flip Broward County’s House District 101 red. Undoubtedly, he’ll have an uphill battle against the numbers. Election data shows President Joe...
Miami New Times
Broward Sheriff's Office Wants $200,000 From Forfeiture Fund to Buy More Rifles
South Florida police departments are evidently eager to stock up on high-powered firearms before year's end. In early September, New Times reported the Miami Police Department was seeking $37,000 to buy five guns to replace its aging sniper rifle arsenal. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) is now requesting $200,000 from...
islandernews.com
Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties
Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
communitynewspapers.com
State of the City address : All roads lead to Homestead
Community leaders, elected officials from throughout South Florida, businesses owners, and residents gathered at the Homestead-Miami Speedway Champions Club for Mayor Steven D. Losner’s 2022 State of the City Address: Destination Homestead. Mayor Losner’s State of the City consisted of both a short film and an impassioned speech celebrating...
communitynewspapers.com
FIU Law earns highest scores on Florida bar exam — again
For the eighth consecutive July administration, FIU College of Law graduates earned the highest passage rate of any of Florida’s 11 law schools on the Florida bar exam. With a first-time passage rate of 81.2%, FIU Law surpassed the statewide average passage rate of 64.4% by 16.8 percentage points.
Date for next year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix announced
After attracting more than 243,000 spectators across three days in the inaugural weekend, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on May 7, 2023, organizers announced Tuesday. The new, 19-turn track around Hard Rock Stadium, known as the as the Miami International Autodrome, was built so the Miami Gardens complex could host one of two Formula 1 races in the United ...
Comments / 0