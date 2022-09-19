Read full article on original website
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 21
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.
Destin Log
Knights of Columbus host annual Charity Golf Tournament
The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 16, at the Emerald Bay Golf Club in Destin. The format is a 4-man scramble, sign in from 11-11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The cost to play is $150/person, $500/foursome, and $600/foursome after Oct. 1.
Destin Log
Foundation lets foster kids feel 'happiness of catching a fish' at Destin Fishing Rodeo
In October, more than 100 foster children will get the chance to fish in the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo as part of the Larry Hatchett Fishing Foundation. For the past three decades, the foundation has taken youth out for a day of fishing during the Rodeo, Destin's oldest tradition.
Little Village to host first ever Local Art Fest in St. Andrews
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– ‘Keep St. Andrews Salty’ is the tagline for Historic St. Andrews. The Panama City neighborhood is known for its artistic culture and unique and independent small businesses. Little Village is celebrating the artists who make the St. Andrews neighborhood a thriving community through the first ever Local Art Festival. The event […]
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks make waves in the pool, capture first victory
The Destin High Sharks made history this past weekend at the Bernie LeFebvre Aquatics Center. The Sharks, in their second season, won their first dual meet over the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights. The Destin boys beat Rocky Bayou 72-51, while the Lady Sharks edged out Rocky 80-72. However, both Destin...
Destin Log
Destin High baseball team may have a place to call home come spring at Morgan Sports Center
It looks as though the Destin High Sharks baseball team will have a place to call home this season. After playing every game on the road last year, the Sharks may be able to use the Barracuda Field at Morgan Sports Center for the upcoming season. After nearly a dozen...
Everything inside Hollywood Theater is up for auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A place where families and friends would go to enjoy the newest films is shutting down for good. The Hollywood Theater building is going to be demolished, so the new TopGolf entertainment center will be built. People can still take a piece of the theater home with them. Everything inside the […]
Destin Log
Destin diver Alex Fogg caught 1,090 pounds, placing 2nd in Lionfish Challenge — by 2 pounds
He reached his goal of 1,000 pounds of lionfish, but missed out on first place by just 2 pounds. Alex Fogg, coastal resource manager for Okaloosa County, pulled in 1,090 pounds of lionfish to take second place in the commercial division of the seventh annual Lionfish Challenge, a statewide tournament.
DeFuniak Springs city hall is moving locations
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The DeFuniak Springs City Hall is officially moving locations. The old city hall off Highway 71 will soon be completely empty and is now for sale. In July, the Department of Public Works started moving into the new location on Baldwin Avenue to begin repairs and renovations in the new […]
Destin Log
Magda Cooper is Destin Chamber's Business Person of the Month
Magda Cooper, co-founder of BOTE, was selected as the Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month, during its Sept. 9 Business Before Hours gathering. This award is presented directly from the Chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.
Brewton Standard
Sonic Drive-In going up in a flash
The view along Douglas Avenue may be a little different today as workers set what will be Sonic Drive-In. Dave Hartzog, director of operations for Quality Drive-In LLC, said the addition of the building in Brewton will be unique for the company. “This new build will be unique for our...
mypanhandle.com
News 13 Community Shred Event
The Community Shred Event is for individuals to bring their personal paper documents such as (Tax information & returns, bank statements, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, ATM receipts, credit card statements, utility bills, household receipts, credit card receipts, insurance papers, home financial information, personal or health documents, any paper documents containing personally identifiable information), to be shredded.
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
When one thinks of a beautiful destination in America, one might think of iconic cities like New York City or colorful, seaside communities like those in Cape Cod. There's no arguably no shame in being attracted to beautiful places. They can soothe and uplift us when we visit them.
Destin Log
Destin Library accepting donations for One Hopeful Place
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September. One Hopeful Place (OHP) is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Their mission is “to be the front door into permanent housing and to end the cycle of homelessness of those experiencing housing loss in Okaloosa County.”
Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida
Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
WCSO trying to identify teen vandalizing South Walton
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager has been making his mark all over South Walton County, but not in a good way. He has been vandalizing the Rosemary Beach community, and deputies believe he’s responsible for thousands of dollars in damages. “The past couple of weeks we’ve experienced a significant amount of graffiti that’s […]
