ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969

By Vivian Muniz
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXGgS_0i1QhLVl00

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969.

According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

One dead after Sunday night crash in Blair County

Pennsylvania State Police have not officially released the name of the victim, but police sources tell our media partners at the Times Leader Media Group that the remains have been identified as Joan Marie Dymond, a 14-year-old girl who went missing from her Wilkes-Barre home on June 25, 1969.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjN5r_0i1QhLVl00

Investigators say the remains have been there since the 1960s, and it’s likely their death was caused by foul play.

The PSP Troop P Criminal Investigation Unit was scheduled to join Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce on Monday, September 19, to officially announce the identity of the remains but have had to cancel the event.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

State police said they plan to reschedule the identity name announcement within the next 2 to 3 weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 29

Kimberly Tomich
2d ago

I hate when people say their parents/family can now have closure. When your child dies before you, you NEVER have closure. They may now be able to bury her, and maybe someday...but probably unlikely, they'll know what happened to her. But..... if you ever have to bury your child, you NEVER get closure. You'll have that huge gaping hole in your heart, and that horrible, horrible pain in your heart and soul forever, until you yourself die. I know! My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. 💔❤️😪

Reply(10)
24
Christine McCurdy
2d ago

thoughts and prayers for the family their daughter has been found and they now can have closure and their little girl can rest in peace 🙏

Reply
12
Samanda
2d ago

This isn't closure for the family as some ppl believe. She was likely murdered and now the family is left wondering what happened to her. At least they'll be able to lay her to rest properly. My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to this child's family and loved ones.

Reply
7
Related
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Father, 2 sons trapped in silo die

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man and his two teenage sons were killed after they were trapped in a silo on a farm in central Pennsylvania. Emergency crews were called to the farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, Centre County around 8:30 Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. The coroner's office said 47-year-old Andrew Beiler and his 14- and 19-year-old sons were pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly from asphyxiation due to gases in the silo, WTAJ reported. Their deaths were ruled accidental.Neighbors told WTAJ it was a "ripple effect," with one going in to help the next.Six months ago, a 16-year-old boy was killed on the farm while operating a manure spreader, WTAJ reported.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing man located by Pennsylvania State Police

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have located Green. Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in the Rankin Borough area. According to a social media post, 43-year-old Anthony Green was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue...
RANKIN, PA
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Blair County, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
WTAJ

Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victims of farming accident in Centre County identified

Centre Hall, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner's office identified the three individuals who died in a silo at a farm on lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township. Three Amish family members, Andrew Beller, 47, and his two sons, ages 14 and 19, were pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Jason Brooks and deputies Domer Smeltzer and Brian Burns. "All three died as a result of asphyxiation...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman pleads guilty on charges from multi-state drug bust

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pled guilty in federal court for conspiring to sell cocaine, heroin and fentanyl following a multi-state drug trafficking bust. Amber Lingafelt, 39, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense at Count One of the Sup[erseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson. From April […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Pennsylvania State Police#Nexstar Media Group#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf holds ceremonial signing for missing persons law

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf was surrounded by the families of missing persons and lawmakers Tuesday as he signs House Bill 930. This was a ceremonial signing as the official signing was earlier this year. The disappearance of 44-year-old Shelva Rafte from Pittston was a key factor in creating the law. She vanished without […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WTAJ

$130k in jewelry, cash stolen from Clearfield County home

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching after $130,000 in jewelry and cash were stolen from a Clearfield County home Tuesday. State police were called to the home on Five Points Road in Burnside Township Sept. 20. It was reported that an unknown person(s) entered the home sometime between 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead

The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner IDs body found on Schuylkill River island

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on an island in the Schuylkill River last month. A distinct tattoo and dental records helped investigators to identify the man as Kerry Devon Frazier, 62, of Reading, the coroner said Tuesday. Frazier's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy