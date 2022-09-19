ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

While We Await Nighttown's Return to Cleveland Heights, New Operator Red Restaurant Group Launches "Nighttown Nights" at Pinecrest

By Douglas Trattner
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxB6k_0i1Qh87Z00

One of the most common questions I hear from friends and readers is: “What is happening with Nighttown?”

The query is understandable given the property’s recent history. Longtime owner Brendan Ring shuttered the Cleveland Heights restaurant and club at the start of the pandemic citing a moral obligation to the community as his motive. Nighttown reopened for outdoor dining during the summer of 2020 before closing its doors once again the following fall. Those doors have remained closed ever since.

A few months later, in January of 2021, Ring announced that he had sold the iconic property and business that his former boss, John Barr, had launched in 1965. All we knew at the time about the new owner, who wished to remain anonymous, was that there were assurances made to Ring “to keep the essence of Nighttown the same.”

After nine months of rumor, speculation and pessimism, diners received their first update on the project in September 2021. At that time it was announced that Red Restaurant Group would take over operations at Nighttown. Managing partner Gregg Levy described the design, planning and renovation project as comprehensive.

“This is a large-scale project with many infrastructure and back-of-house improvements, including replacing all kitchen equipment and cooler systems, but from a guest-facing perspective, our intent on keeping the look and feel of Nighttown intact is paramount,” he said back then.

It has been exactly one year since our last update, and right on cue, Levy and company have issued a progress report.

“Construction has extended beyond our initial scope of work to include significant infrastructure work needed to stabilize, revitalize and modernize the building such as a completely new HVAC system, structural engineering, a brand-new kitchen, ADA-compliant bathrooms, a new bathroom attached to the patio and the list goes on…,” the statement reads.

The commitment to preserve the property’s personality remains steadfast, adds Levy. Much of the restaurant’s original artwork, furniture, stained glass and other distinctive elements have been carefully stowed away for future enjoyment.

“The layout, the look, the brand… the soul of the Nighttown will remain!”

While still no ETA has been provided, the folks at Red will begin teasing out menu items for diners to sample. While construction progresses, Red Steakhouse at Pinecrest will launch “Nighttown Nights.” The first will take place on Wednesday, September 28th, when Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray will offer items from the new menu. Select weeks thereafter will feature different items for guests to enjoy.

On tap for week one is the beloved Dublin Lawyer, as well as spicy calamari, braised short rib, trout almandine and cauliflower steak.

Reserve your spot here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Twenty-two years is a long time. It's an even longer period of time when you're discussing restaurants and dining trends, which seem to evolve faster with each passing year. In light of this year’s Best of Cleveland awards, we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the winners from 2000.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Heights, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights, OH
Lifestyle
Cleveland Heights, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dublin, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Cleveland Scene

Gar and Mar Is Setting the Bar for Jamaican in Berea

Garry Lawson was growing weary of his weekly commutes between Cleveland and Florida for his restaurant job. With some gentle coaxing from his wife Nadette, the pair decided to change course and pursue a place of their own. “Garry was going back and forth for three years, so we started...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors

Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pinecrest#Infrastructure#Food Drink#Ring#Red Restaurant Group
Cleveland Scene

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Enjoy a Dose of Euclid Beach Park Nostalgia at the Park’s Former Site

Sun 9/25 @ 1-5PM Euclid Beach Park is mostly a legend today, a historical curiosity. Since it closed following the 1969 season, you’d have to be in your 60s to feel first-hand nostalgia for the slow-paced, old-fashioned park, put out of business by bigger, flashier offerings at places like Cedar Point.
EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Road closures in Parma following water main break

PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland Scene

Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About

For all we know about Cleveland, for all you know about Cleveland, everyone is missing out on something great. Sometimes we discover the city and all it has to offer on our own, but more often those discoveries are made thanks to someone else: You have to try this restaurant. You must hit up this event next year. Don't miss this band.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
876
Followers
229
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy