ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

Cheboygan County History Center holds first ‘Jail and Bail’ event

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

CHEBOYGAN — For the first time ever, the Cheboygan County History Center held a "Jail and Bail" event that took place at the 1912 jail inside the Cheboygan County Historical Museum Complex on Thursday, Sept. 15.

“This is the first time we’ve done it so we hope it’ll be an annual event,” said History Center of Cheboygan County board member Mindy Jewell. “It was a fundraiser for the History Center of Cheboygan County.”

During the event, according to Jewell, several volunteer members — including Cheboygan city and county police officers — came to the 1912 jail at the museum, turned themselves in, and then were mock arrested. After being arrested, mock trials were held for each of the inmates, who were sentenced to bail for an hour in the jail, before being locked into cells. The inmates had one hour to raise bail.

“I think it turned out great,” Jewell said. “It was the first year we had done it and we didn’t know what to expect, but it was a great event, everyone had a great time. We’re looking forward to doing it again next year and making it bigger, and raising some more money for the museum.

“They were all volunteers who came in from the community and volunteered their time, volunteered to be mock arrested and pretend arrested with a mock trial," she said. "Part of the museum complex there houses the 1912 jail and the sheriff’s residence.”

In total, 13 volunteers were in the jail cells throughout the morning. Among those were respective Cheboygan city and county officers apiece, Jewell added.

The event helped raise money that will go towards helping fund interactive exhibits at the museum. In total, over $3,000 was raised for the museum.

“That’s huge for the museum,” Jewell said. “All of the money, all of the funding for the museum comes from donations. We don’t get any money from the state, from the county or anything like that. The whole museum is funded on donations and sales books in our bookstore. To do an event and raise $3,000 is just huge for the museum.”

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan County History Center holds first ‘Jail and Bail’ event

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case

A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
My North.com

Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side

Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
ROGERS CITY, MI
9&10 News

Devastation in Gaylord: Four Months Later

Four months after a deadly tornado tore through Otsego County, the community of Gaylord says they’re making progress. That storm touched down on the afternoon of May 20, but even four months later, Gaylord is still working to get things back to normal. Karin Beyer is the Director of...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheboygan, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Cheboygan County, MI
City
Cheboygan, MI
Cheboygan County, MI
Government
9&10 News

Arizona Man Drowns In Gaylord-Area Lake

Michigan State Troopers say an Arizona man drowned while launching a boat in a Gaylord-area lake. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were called to Dixon Lake in Bagley Township around 5:30 p.m. Monday. They say a Gaylord man and his father were launching their boat to go fishing. The father...
GAYLORD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Historical Museum
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy