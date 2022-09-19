Read full article on original website
Here are 7 Dutchess County spots to get the most popular pizza ever created. Gotta love pepperoni pizza! Pepperoni is indeed the single most popular pizza, and National Pepperoni Pizza Day is celebrated annually in its honor each September. Personally, for me, it's Mike and Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and...
We love this time of year. From fall events to apple picking to visits to pumpkin patches, there’s tons of ways to enjoy this season with your family. In between fall events, make sure to drop by a local Westchester farm to get a quintessential fall treat: apple cider donuts! Many local farms in Westchester offer these fresh-baked delicious treats that you can pair with a warm or cold cup of cider. Enjoy!
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In her second game of the day, Fordham University shortstop Sarah Taffet hit a ground ball to first base. The fielder charged forward, stopped the ball and kept going to tag out Sarah. It turned into a small collision, with Sarah getting knocked to the ground.
ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
Yorktown has benefited tremendously from the leadership of Matt Slater as our town supervisor, and we are very fortunate to have him. His stalwart, dogged determination, especially during the pandemic, gave us a comforting calm during an unprecedented fearful and chaotic time. The policies and procedures he instituted to protect our citizens and help those in need were lauded countywide and put Yorktown in the forefront of Westchester communities successfully battling COVID-19.
A child with special needs finally came home to her family in Connecticut after spending six years at Blythedale Children's Hospital.
Rabbit75_fot | AdobeStock. All other photos courtesy of Jane Daniels. We have a local hiking expert pick the best Westchester County trails for you to take in the incredible and colorful fall foliage this year. Fall is the perfect time to get out and exercise in Westchester. Not only is...
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
One of the most iconic autumn activities is apple picking, and if you live in the tri-state area you are in luck!. There are plenty of places to go to and take part in the beloved fall tradition right here in the tri-state area. From apple picking to cider donuts...
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
Why would the Cortlandt Town Board want to hurt Montrose’s future?. The people of this community have worked so hard over the last several years to help the hamlet progress into a thriving community. In January 2020, I presented an idea to then-Supervisor Linda Puglisi to help revitalize Montrose....
NYACK – Orangetown Police are investigating the shooting of a man on Depew Avenue in the area of Depew Manor in Nyack. The incident occurred minutes before midnight on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to his forearm, was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital where...
The Donnoli has entered the chat. The Hudson Valley has become a hub for some of the best food in New York State. Foodies and influencers have traveled near and far to try some of the best dishes across the mid-Hudson region. Rossi's is a hot spot for influencers to...
WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Latest Covid Activity Figures from New York State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. September 20, 2022UPDATED 2:15 P.M. E.D.T.:. New Covid cases August 28 through September 18 totaled 3,740 compared to the same period last year. It should be noted the three weeks...
A horrific crash has closed a major Dutchess County roadway causing some schools to be delayed. According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, a car crashed into a structure on Route 9D in the Village of Wappinger just after 3am on Thursday morning. The crash resulted in a fire that has closed the entire roadway between Middlebush Road and Old Hopewell Road. Local residents report seeing huge flames lighting up the sky early Thursday as the structure burst into flames.
The video is making the rounds on Spanish social media in Danbury and it's tough to watch. A friend sent me the link to a Facebook post from Revolucion Radio, which was uploaded on September 6, 2022. It appears to show a 2-on-1 beat-down in the parking lot across from the Danbury Ice Arena.
