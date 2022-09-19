Man identified in apparent Ohio River drowning

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died in an apparent drowning Friday in the Ohio River.

Isaiah Malik Colline was found floating in the river just before 1 p.m. Friday after a passerby on the Purple People Bridge saw him.

Matthew Rotert, a district chief for the Cincinnati Fire Department's District 1, said Colline was captured on video entering the river and swimming prior to the incident.

Rotert said he went in and out of the water several times, but it is unclear what caused his death. The district chief said the death appears, at this time, to be accidental.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has preliminarily classified the death as an apparent drowning.