Los Angeles, CA

Spike Strip Terminates Pursuit of Suspected Female DUI Driver

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A spike strip was successfully deployed to terminate a pursuit in the Florence community of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022.

Keith Johnson / KNN

California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver around 2:15 a.m. in the South Los Angeles area.

The female driver kept circling blocks around the area of Main and Florence. CHP officers successfully spiked the vehicle at that intersection and the pursuit terminated on 73rd Street and Avalon where the driver was taken into custody.

