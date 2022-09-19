Spike Strip Terminates Pursuit of Suspected Female DUI Driver

Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A spike strip was successfully deployed to terminate a pursuit in the Florence community of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022.

Keith Johnson / KNN

California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver around 2:15 a.m. in the South Los Angeles area.

The female driver kept circling blocks around the area of Main and Florence. CHP officers successfully spiked the vehicle at that intersection and the pursuit terminated on 73rd Street and Avalon where the driver was taken into custody.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network