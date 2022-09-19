ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bank CEOs’ Congressional Testimonies Spotlight Digital Strategies, Inclusion

The hearing is titled: “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”. And the appearance of and testimony by executives from the seven largest banks in the country on Wednesday (Sept. 21) before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services will touch on all manner of subjects, including capital reserve ratios, mortgage lending and financial inclusion.
House Bill Would Ban Algorithmic Stablecoins for 2 Years

The latest version of an on-again, off-again House bill regulating stablecoins would place a two-year ban on dollar-pegged digital assets like TerraUSD, which collapsed in a $48 billion bank run-style panic in May. Despite being widely considered a priority in both houses of Congress, repeated attempts to overcome partisan differences...
Today in Crypto: US House Stablecoin Bill Won't Include Digital Dollar Push, Report Says; Bank CEOs Tell US Lawmakers They Won't Finance Crypto Miners

Central Bank of Iran said it will begin a pilot launch of its central bank digital currency, the crypto-rial, on Thursday (Sept. 22), a press release said. The crypto-rial’s goal will be to turn banknotes into programmable entity, and it will reportedly be high security. The crypto-rial is designed so it’s easy to track, so even if the data on the smart phones are hacked, the crypto-rial can’t be tracked.
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, Crypto’s First Banker, Steps Down

Jesse Powell, the CEO of the first U.S. cryptocurrency exchange to receive a banking license, is stepping down. Powell made history on Sept. 16, 2020, when his San Francisco-based Kraken cryptocurrency exchange became the first crypto industry firm to receive a special-purpose depository institution (SPDI) charter from the Wyoming Division of Banking.
Goldman Sachs Expands Transaction Banking to EU

Goldman Sachs is bringing Transaction Banking (TxB) to Frankfurt, Germany, before heading to Amsterdam, as the U.S. banker expands into the European Union with its global transaction banking platform. According to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, TxB originally launched in the U.S. in 2020 and the U.K. in 2021....
Report: Lawsuit Suggests US Jurisdiction Over Ethereum

Does the United States have jurisdiction over the Ethereum blockchain?. A lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be suggesting that, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Sept. 20). The suit — filed Monday (Sept. 19) in federal court in Austin — is against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research...
Justice Department Signals Intent to Crack Down on Crypto Crime

The Justice Department has put a band of prosecutors in charge of its crypto investigations and prosecutions. The creation of the Digital Asset Coordinator (DAC) Network on Sept. 16 came in a report that made it clear the U.S. Department of Justice plans to coordinate crypto investigations by more than a dozen law enforcement teams from the top with a group of specially-trained prosecutors.
As FedNow Rollout Progresses, Banks, Processors Begin Strategic Shifts

Less than a year from now, faster payments — instant ones, in fact — will be a widespread reality in the United States. Connie Theien, head of industry relations for Federal Reserve Financial Services, told PYMNTS that the work going on behind the scenes has involved a seismic shift of how companies think about operations and the payments landscape in general.
