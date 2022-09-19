Read full article on original website
Bank CEOs’ Congressional Testimonies Spotlight Digital Strategies, Inclusion
The hearing is titled: “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”. And the appearance of and testimony by executives from the seven largest banks in the country on Wednesday (Sept. 21) before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services will touch on all manner of subjects, including capital reserve ratios, mortgage lending and financial inclusion.
Responsible Growth Focus of BoA CEO Moynihan’s Congressional Banking Testimony
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan is heading to Capitol Hill on Wednesday (Sept. 21) along with banking brass from six of the other biggest commercial financial institutions in the country for the annual Congressional hearings about the industry. Moynihan will discuss the bank’s approach to balancing risk management and...
House Bill Would Ban Algorithmic Stablecoins for 2 Years
The latest version of an on-again, off-again House bill regulating stablecoins would place a two-year ban on dollar-pegged digital assets like TerraUSD, which collapsed in a $48 billion bank run-style panic in May. Despite being widely considered a priority in both houses of Congress, repeated attempts to overcome partisan differences...
FTC Chair Says Agency Needs More Resources for Antitrust Enforcement
In what is said to be a departure from the agency’s tradition, the written testimony presented by the chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) before a Senate committee did not have bipartisan support among the commissioners. The testimony presented Tuesday (Sept. 20) by FTC Chair Lina M. Khan...
Justice Department Seeks Congressional Green Light for Faster Crypto Investigations
Not only does the U.S. Department of Justice want crypto criminals who violate money transmitter licensing laws to spend more time in jail, but it also wants to make it easier to put them there. When its crypto regulatory advisory report came out last week, the big news was the...
Today in Crypto: US House Stablecoin Bill Won't Include Digital Dollar Push, Report Says; Bank CEOs Tell US Lawmakers They Won't Finance Crypto Miners
Central Bank of Iran said it will begin a pilot launch of its central bank digital currency, the crypto-rial, on Thursday (Sept. 22), a press release said. The crypto-rial’s goal will be to turn banknotes into programmable entity, and it will reportedly be high security. The crypto-rial is designed so it’s easy to track, so even if the data on the smart phones are hacked, the crypto-rial can’t be tracked.
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, Crypto’s First Banker, Steps Down
Jesse Powell, the CEO of the first U.S. cryptocurrency exchange to receive a banking license, is stepping down. Powell made history on Sept. 16, 2020, when his San Francisco-based Kraken cryptocurrency exchange became the first crypto industry firm to receive a special-purpose depository institution (SPDI) charter from the Wyoming Division of Banking.
Goldman Sachs Expands Transaction Banking to EU
Goldman Sachs is bringing Transaction Banking (TxB) to Frankfurt, Germany, before heading to Amsterdam, as the U.S. banker expands into the European Union with its global transaction banking platform. According to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, TxB originally launched in the U.S. in 2020 and the U.K. in 2021....
Report: Lawsuit Suggests US Jurisdiction Over Ethereum
Does the United States have jurisdiction over the Ethereum blockchain?. A lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be suggesting that, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Sept. 20). The suit — filed Monday (Sept. 19) in federal court in Austin — is against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research...
Justice Department Signals Intent to Crack Down on Crypto Crime
The Justice Department has put a band of prosecutors in charge of its crypto investigations and prosecutions. The creation of the Digital Asset Coordinator (DAC) Network on Sept. 16 came in a report that made it clear the U.S. Department of Justice plans to coordinate crypto investigations by more than a dozen law enforcement teams from the top with a group of specially-trained prosecutors.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Consumers Fear Inflation Will Linger for 22 Months — or More
The Federal Reserve boosted interest rates again on Wednesday (Sept. 21) attempting to beat back rampant inflation — cold comfort to consumers bearing the brunt of exorbitant prices on daily essentials. PYMNTS research into how Americans are coping with spiking prices even as more than 60% of U.S. households...
As FedNow Rollout Progresses, Banks, Processors Begin Strategic Shifts
Less than a year from now, faster payments — instant ones, in fact — will be a widespread reality in the United States. Connie Theien, head of industry relations for Federal Reserve Financial Services, told PYMNTS that the work going on behind the scenes has involved a seismic shift of how companies think about operations and the payments landscape in general.
