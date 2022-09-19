Read full article on original website
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
WATCH: Tesla owner locked out of car after battery dies before 75,000th mile
One Tesla owner in Canada has been locked out of his car since its battery died.
Ingenious Ford Patent Will Keep Tailgate Parties Going
Spend enough time there, and you're bound to find something good in the annals of the United States Patent and Trademark office. Ford has filed plenty of interesting patents lately. Some of these are just Ford coving its bases and making sure no one beats it to the punch. Like the Ford Bronco's wild (and clever) removable roll cage patent we found a while back.
Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?
There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
Subaru Celebrates 50 Years Of Building AWD Cars
Subaru is synonymous with all-wheel-drive and this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of its AWD system, which first debuted on the Subaru Leone 4WD Estate Van. It was Japan's first mass-produced AWD passenger car, launched in 1972. If you were wondering, that's a full eight years before Audi put its famous quattro AWD system in the Audi Quattro.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Elettracker is an electric moped disguised as a board track racer
Designer Giacomo Galbiati is the man behind GDesign, and has previously worked on projects with Moto Guzzi. He resides in northern Italy close to Lake Como. However, his most recent creation aims to leave the realm of traditional motorcycles and enter the incredibly lucrative world of electric mobility, but with a twist. He's calling it the Elettracker, and it's a contemporary machine that draws design cues from bygone times.
Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality
From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
Nissan Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Famous Sports Car Engines
Japanese manufacturers were on a serious roll in the late 1980s to 1990s. Manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi were building some of the best four-cylinder engines known to man, and their legacy lives on to this day. Nissan, in particular, was building an especially good range of engines, one of which went by the name SR20.
Single-Seater NA Mazda Miata Speedster Packs ND MX-5 Power
There are few automotive cults quite like Miatadom. Tesla Stans will cancel the heck out of your Twitter profile, but go to a Cars and Coffee and say out loud that you think a Miata is overrated (aside from the third-generation NC) and watch the chaos descend and fire and brimstone rain down. Yeah, we Miata owners are a hardcore bunch for drivers of machines that are this slow and underpowered. But every once in a while, something in the Miata world happens that everyone can universally agree is cool as heck. The Gorgona Cars NM Concept - which stands for Naked Monoposto - is such a thing.
VW Taking A Page Out Of Ford's Book To Develop Next-Gen Cars
In recent years, several of the globe's biggest automakers have restructured their passenger-car businesses in an effort to meet the demands of electromobility, and for some, autonomous technologies. Ford is an example of this with its Model e and Ford Blue car divisions; the former focuses on new technologies and EVs specifically, whereas the latter deals with more traditional ICE models like the Ford Bronco that will remain in high demand for years to come. Volkswagen is undergoing a restructure of its own with the establishment of a New Mobility division that will concentrate on the development of EVs and autonomous driving technologies.
Electric Acura NSX Replacement Will Target The Audi R8
Earlier this year, someone decided to swap a Tesla motor into an NSX. It seems like this home-brew electric supercar was a sign of things to come, as the next-generation Acura NSX is all but confirmed to be going electric. Speaking with Nikkei Asia, Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda hinted that his company's flagship model will spawn a third generation. While not saying a new one is coming for sure, Ikeda's exact words were, "I would bet on it." If and when we do see a new NSX, "It's going to be electric."
Tesla Wants You To Forget The Cybertruck With AI Robots That Will Mow Your Lawn
While reservation holders eagerly await positive news regarding the Tesla Cybertruck or Tesla Roadster, company CEO Elon Musk is more interested in building robots with artificial intelligence. No, that isn't a joke. At last year's AI Day, the company showed off the Tesla Bot, a concept robot that could potentially build cars or help with general tasks around the home. And when we say "concept," we mean it was a guy in a Tesla Bot costume who got up on stage and danced.
Prior Design's McLaren 720S Is An Aerodynamic Masterpiece
The golden rule of supercar ownership is that once you own one, you leave it the hell alone. Ferrari even prohibits people from modifying their cars in an unfitting fashion after ownership lest they lose out on special edition models further down the line. But that hasn't stopped rich folks and celebrities. Even sought-after cars such as McLarens and up are being modified with garish body kits and engine upgrade kits. Personal taste does come into it, but Prior Design's latest effort - the vivid lime green McLaren 720S before your eyes - is a stylish take on the British supercar, despite not being as wild as some of the tuner's previous efforts.
TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today
Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
The BAC Mono Adds Weight With New Turbocharged Engine
The BAC Mono is faster to 60 mph than a Porsche 911 GT3 RS while using just 332 hp and295 lb-ft of torque. How? As Chapman put it, by simplifying and adding lightness. On top of that, this new Mono uses a totally new turbocharged engine courtesy of Ford. The Briggs Automotive Compay is no stranger to a Ford motor.
BMW Says Electric M Hypercars Could Have More Than 1,300 HP
Even if you haven't been won over by fully electric vehicles yet, it's impossible to deny that they've dramatically shifted the performance benchmarks that once appeared out of reach. The horsepower outputs and acceleration records that are now being achieved are frankly ludicrous, and they wouldn't have been possible without electrification.
Over 700 Mazda Miatas Help Set New World Record
Back in 2013, a group of Mazda enthusiasts set a world record for the longest procession of Mazda vehicles with 683 cars. That record was smashed on September 18, 2022, at the MX-5 Rally of Records. Held at the Modena Circuit in Italy, the event featured a whopping 707 examples of the Mazda MX-5 Miata all driving around the track with a Guinness World Records adjudicator watching.
Rare Porsche 914/6 GT Is A Little Known Racing Legend
Long before the 718 Boxster and Cayman hit the scene, Porsche had smaller, more affordable sports car offerings in its range. In the '80s and '90s, they were the 924, 944, and 968 ranges. Before that, however, the German firm worked with now-parent company Volkswagen to create the 914. While...
Watch The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo Crash That Put James May In Hospital
Car show presenters have the coolest job on Earth, but sometimes the role can be filled with dangerous situations. Just ask the legendary motor journalists from Top Gear and The Grand Tour. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have all been in some seriously precarious situations over their long and successful careers, with some incidents even putting their lives in grave danger.
