New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not respond by naming any Uvalde school shooting victims and instead spoke about his failed school safety bill.
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
Ted Cruz criticizes Gavin Newsom, gets lit up himself (again)
When California Gov. Gavin Newsom filmed a video message asking residents to set their thermostats to a higher temperature to relieve strain on the state’s electrical grid, several conservatives wondered how the governor could be comfortably wearing a fleece jacket if he were following his own advice. If there...
Beto O’Rourke Reacts To 2nd Uvalde Shooting: ‘We Don’t Have To Accept This As Our Reality’
Following a reported second shooting in the town of Uvalde, Texas — the same town as the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 — Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke took to Twitter to react. “We don’t have to accept this as our reality,” Beto, 49, wrote on Thursday, September 8. “The 21 families in Uvalde have told us how to reduce gun violence, but we need a governor who will follow their lead.”
Uvalde shooter’s body left in morgue for almost a month as funeral homes refused to take it
The body of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was left to languish in a morgue for almost a month after the massacre as local funeral homes refused to take it, it has been revealed.Ramos, 18, murdered 19 innocent students aged between nine and 11 years old and two heroic teachers at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May, in what marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.Over an hour into the siege, law enforcement officers finally stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.While an autopsy was carried out on the killer’s body just three days later...
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
International Business Times
Ted Cruz Showed 'Disinterest' While Looking At Uvalde Victim's Photo In Casket; Twitter Reacts
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX., has spurred fresh outrage among netizens after a photo of him meeting with the parents of a school shooting victim was shared Wednesday on Twitter. The Texan politico is being accused of exhibiting a "couldn't care less" attitude while the parents showed Cruz the last photo they took of their deceased 10-year-old daughter, in a casket.
Expert says Californians who moved to Texas cost Beto the 2018 election
There are a lot of Californians that have moved to Texas in recent years. From the period 2010 to 2019 - the last year that Census data is available- 885,000 people moved to Texas. And 34% of them, about 303,000, were from California.
Unfazed Ted Cruz rejects Uvalde parents’ pleas for gun bill — offers them more school cops instead
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The parents of a child who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting met with Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday and asked him to support a federal ban on semi-automatic weapons.
Detailed results of the latest poll for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. The last Texas poll had Republican Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 points against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In the most recent poll, there wasn’t much change as Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
WATCH: Ted Cruz confronted on plane by Beto supporter over gun control
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was confronted by a Beto O'Rourke supporter on a plane over his stance against gun control. The man posted the video of his encounter on Twitter under the name "Beto For Everyone." In the video, he attacks Cruz mainly for his refusal to support a gun control bill in light of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. He also made jabs at Cruz's highly publicized family trip to Cancun, Mexico, last winter when most of Texas lost power and his podcast. Fellow passengers mostly showed support for Cruz, while the senator himself debated the man before dismissing him as a "partisan."
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
Texas Alligators Chomp on Two Boats in Bizarre Attacks
Frightening yet mysterious situations occurred recently when Texan alligators reportedly attacked two different boats in a Houston, Texas area. The attacks put the community on high alert. According to the New York Post, one of the attacks occurred when a rower named Eugene Janssen accidentally hit an alligator with one...
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses ahead of their final destination
While the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, some migrants are bailing before the buses reach their final destination.
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He’d Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt
A Texas sheriff announced Monday that he would investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration flying Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. And now, his office says, it’s received “numerous threats.”. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, where the flight last week originated,...
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas
In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.
Texas Congressman: "The border is not secure"
“The border is not secure,” says Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) . “With all due respect to the Vice President…. we get thousands of people along the border, from 6,000 to 8,000 people a day. They’re releasing people.”
Migrant crisis on Southwest border will worsen, congressman says
Gonzales: Communities forced to deal with migrant releases as cartels take advantage of administration’s mixed messages, keep sending people to U.S.
