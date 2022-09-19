ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Ted Cruz criticizes Gavin Newsom, gets lit up himself (again)

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom filmed a video message asking residents to set their thermostats to a higher temperature to relieve strain on the state’s electrical grid, several conservatives wondered how the governor could be comfortably wearing a fleece jacket if he were following his own advice. If there...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Beto O’Rourke Reacts To 2nd Uvalde Shooting: ‘We Don’t Have To Accept This As Our Reality’

Following a reported second shooting in the town of Uvalde, Texas — the same town as the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 — Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke took to Twitter to react. “We don’t have to accept this as our reality,” Beto, 49, wrote on Thursday, September 8. “The 21 families in Uvalde have told us how to reduce gun violence, but we need a governor who will follow their lead.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Uvalde shooter’s body left in morgue for almost a month as funeral homes refused to take it

The body of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was left to languish in a morgue for almost a month after the massacre as local funeral homes refused to take it, it has been revealed.Ramos, 18, murdered 19 innocent students aged between nine and 11 years old and two heroic teachers at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May, in what marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.Over an hour into the siege, law enforcement officers finally stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.While an autopsy was carried out on the killer’s body just three days later...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Ted Cruz Showed 'Disinterest' While Looking At Uvalde Victim's Photo In Casket; Twitter Reacts

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX., has spurred fresh outrage among netizens after a photo of him meeting with the parents of a school shooting victim was shared Wednesday on Twitter. The Texan politico is being accused of exhibiting a "couldn't care less" attitude while the parents showed Cruz the last photo they took of their deceased 10-year-old daughter, in a casket.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Beto O'rourke
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Ted Cruz confronted on plane by Beto supporter over gun control

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was confronted by a Beto O'Rourke supporter on a plane over his stance against gun control. The man posted the video of his encounter on Twitter under the name "Beto For Everyone." In the video, he attacks Cruz mainly for his refusal to support a gun control bill in light of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. He also made jabs at Cruz's highly publicized family trip to Cancun, Mexico, last winter when most of Texas lost power and his podcast. Fellow passengers mostly showed support for Cruz, while the senator himself debated the man before dismissing him as a "partisan."
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Nathan Vbb#Democratic#Betoorourke
Outsider.com

Texas Alligators Chomp on Two Boats in Bizarre Attacks

Frightening yet mysterious situations occurred recently when Texan alligators reportedly attacked two different boats in a Houston, Texas area. The attacks put the community on high alert. According to the New York Post, one of the attacks occurred when a rower named Eugene Janssen accidentally hit an alligator with one...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

Texas Congressman: "The border is not secure"

“The border is not secure,” says Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) . “With all due respect to the Vice President…. we get thousands of people along the border, from 6,000 to 8,000 people a day. They’re releasing people.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy