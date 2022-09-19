Read full article on original website
Lufkin Man Wins Custom Bass Boat from Anheuser Busch
I think you could definitely say that Glen Tillar of Lufkin, Texas, was excited to drive away the brand-new boat that he won in a recent contest. He was the winner of a new 2022 TRACKER Pro 170 boat through Anheuser Busch’s statewide text-to-win contest. How do I know...
Unique Brookhollow Home Hidden In Lufkin, Texas
I see many different properties looking for special ones to feature, and I never know what I am going to find. Today I found a home at 2205 Copeland Street in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin that has a rarely seen feature. It has a hot tub room, but that...
Iconic Mansion Behind Cracker Barrel For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
If you have ever driven behind Cracker Barrel near Angelina College and Walmart, you have seen this house. It was built in 1971 for Dr. John Barrett and his wife, Nora. When he passed away the home was sold to the current owners, the Stafford Family. According to the Lufkin Daily News, they remodeled the 5,000+ square foot home back in 2013 and turned it into the corporate headquarters for Popeye's local corporate office.
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
messenger-news.com
Locals Rally to Raise Money for Gaylon Cook
CROCKETT – Many Crockett residents held a fundraising luncheon to help local man Gaylon Cook who was recently injured working in the oil industry. The barbecue lunch was held at the Good Shepherd Church in Crockett Friday, Sept. 16. Guests were encouraged to participate in the silent auction and...
Click2Houston.com
Removal of LGBTQ+ book display from Huntsville Public Library draws crowds to council meeting speaking in favor and against the decision
HUNTSVILLE – About a dozen or so Huntsville residents spoke passionately about the Read With Pride display celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Some say it’s about time that type of literature is made available, while others defended their choice to avoid it and shield it from their children. There’s...
Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week
TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
KBTX.com
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll
An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
kwhi.com
THREE POEPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Three people were arrested over the weekend on marijuana charges in separate incidents. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 5:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 290 West for illegal window tint and no registration. Upon approach Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and passengers, Caitlin Madison Graves, 23 of Lufkin, and Teana Lashun Scranton, 21 of Houston, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
5-week-old Cherokee County infant still missing 2 years later
WELLS, Texas (KETK) – It has been two years since a 5-week-old infant went missing in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said there are no new leads on the Armaidre Argumon case. The baby disappeared on Sept. 18, 2020. He was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells […]
East Texas Sheriff: Look out for new phishing scam
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said on Tuesday that he has been sent two phishing scam texts with in the last 24 hours and is warning others. Authorities say that the people behind these texts send them to unsuspecting people. “Once these people get your banking information and clean out […]
Work to Begin on Six-Year Corrigan Relief Project on Highway 59
Over the next several weeks and months, a lot of heavy machinery will be busy at work around the Corrigan area. They will be doing a bunch of clearing work as construction will soon get underway for a massive road project on Highway 59 which will take the future Interstate 69 to the west of the town.
KTRE
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic is backed up on US 59 after a crash. The crash involves two 18-wheelers. The wreck happened a few miles north of Lufkin on US 59 in the 4200 block of US 59. According to Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT, one of the 18-wheelers is...
1 dead in Gun Barrel City after multivehicle crash, another injured
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a multivehicle crash in Gun Barrel City on Tuesday morning, according to Chief of Police Andy Williams. Williams said a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Main Street when for unknown reasons crossed the two way left turn lane and began traveling the […]
DPS: Angelina County crash involving log through windshield sends 1 to hospital
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection of FM 326 that occurred Wednesday and sent one person to a local medical center for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8 a.m., a 1996 Kenworth truck tractor semi, which was […]
KTRE
Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Zavalla man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a shed owned by his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. According to an arrest affidavit, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Chandler Keith Hawley was observed via a game camera setting fire to a storage shed at a residence in Huntington. The fire apparently destroyed a portion of the shed and some of its contents. The affidavit said the homeowner was alerted to the disturbance after hearing his air conditioning unit being ripped out from its window.
Police: 1 man dead after he intentionally caused 2 crashes in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches County man who died from his injuries Tuesday intentionally caused two crashes Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement. Nacogdoches County deputies responded to the 2600 block of State Highway 7 East at 10:47 a.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash between the dead person's 2005 Toyota Highlander and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
