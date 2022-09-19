ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

Lufkin Man Wins Custom Bass Boat from Anheuser Busch

I think you could definitely say that Glen Tillar of Lufkin, Texas, was excited to drive away the brand-new boat that he won in a recent contest. He was the winner of a new 2022 TRACKER Pro 170 boat through Anheuser Busch’s statewide text-to-win contest. How do I know...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Iconic Mansion Behind Cracker Barrel For Sale In Lufkin, Texas

If you have ever driven behind Cracker Barrel near Angelina College and Walmart, you have seen this house. It was built in 1971 for Dr. John Barrett and his wife, Nora. When he passed away the home was sold to the current owners, the Stafford Family. According to the Lufkin Daily News, they remodeled the 5,000+ square foot home back in 2013 and turned it into the corporate headquarters for Popeye's local corporate office.
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Locals Rally to Raise Money for Gaylon Cook

CROCKETT – Many Crockett residents held a fundraising luncheon to help local man Gaylon Cook who was recently injured working in the oil industry. The barbecue lunch was held at the Good Shepherd Church in Crockett Friday, Sept. 16. Guests were encouraged to participate in the silent auction and...
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week

TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll

An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
DIBOLL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

THREE POEPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

Three people were arrested over the weekend on marijuana charges in separate incidents. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 5:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 290 West for illegal window tint and no registration. Upon approach Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and passengers, Caitlin Madison Graves, 23 of Lufkin, and Teana Lashun Scranton, 21 of Houston, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
BRENHAM, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Sheriff: Look out for new phishing scam

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said on Tuesday that he has been sent two phishing scam texts with in the last 24 hours and is warning others. Authorities say that the people behind these texts send them to unsuspecting people. “Once these people get your banking information and clean out […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Zavalla man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a shed owned by his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. According to an arrest affidavit, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Chandler Keith Hawley was observed via a game camera setting fire to a storage shed at a residence in Huntington. The fire apparently destroyed a portion of the shed and some of its contents. The affidavit said the homeowner was alerted to the disturbance after hearing his air conditioning unit being ripped out from its window.
ZAVALLA, TX
CBS19

Police: 1 man dead after he intentionally caused 2 crashes in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches County man who died from his injuries Tuesday intentionally caused two crashes Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement. Nacogdoches County deputies responded to the 2600 block of State Highway 7 East at 10:47 a.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash between the dead person's 2005 Toyota Highlander and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX

