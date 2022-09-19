Read full article on original website
Related
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
There’s A Haunted Tale Behind This Road That Leads To A Maine Lighthouse
On the shore of Port Clyde, Maine stands the Marshall Point Light, a lighthouse made famous for its cameo in the Tom Hanks' smash Forrest Gump. The lighthouse itself is still a gorgeous sight, accessible via a long wooden walkway that covers the rocks. And while there have been a few tales of some odd things happening inside the lighthouse, it's the road leading towards the coastline treasure that has the bloodiest tale to tell.
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Maine Things To Do | Common Ground County Fair, Dempsey Challenge, Cumberland Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 26. When: 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgan.com
What’s It Worth? with Maine Vintage Toys
Join WGAN Morning News and Maine Vintage Toys every Monday for “What’s It Worth?” where you can call in to find out the value of your collectibles!. Every Monday at 8:35am, listeners are invited to call in at 879-9426 to ask Jesse, the owner of Maine Vintage Toys, how much their vintage toys and cards are worth? It’s time to dig those old collections out of the attic and garage, and finally find out if you’ve been sitting on a gold mine!
Stunning Views While Riding a Horse on Popham Beach is Your Next Maine Adventure
Picture a majestic vacation on a white sandy beach overlooking the great blue sea. I immediately envision what could be an Old Spice commercial of a long-haired lady in a flowy white dress on an open beach at sunset with a horse on the shore. Majestic, right?. Well, I’m kind...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
Seeing the Pink Lady cruise ship in this photo brings me back to a very memorable day from my youth that took place on one of these tour boats in Boothbay Harbor some 50 years ago. Towards the end of a three-hour Kennebec River cruise, I had to use the bathroom that was below deck. Long story short, I accidentally locked myself in the bathroom and couldn’t get out, so they had to stop the boat. The captain had to go outside, open up one of the portholes, and stick his head inside to tell me how to unlock the door. I still remember the cheers of the other passengers as I exited the bathroom. — Steve Yenco, Lisbon Falls, Maine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jay Papermill Announces it Will Close in 2023 Putting 230 Mainers Out of a Job
The paper mill industry in Maine keeps growing smaller and smaller with the announcement by Pixelle Specialty Solutions that they will be closing their Jay paper mill in the first quarter of 2023. Approximately 230 workers will be affected by the closure. The Jay paper mill had an explosion on...
Fighting fire with fire | Teams meet in Maine for prescribed burn training
WELLS, Maine — When wildfire threatens people, plants, and animals, sometimes the best prescription is more flames. For two weeks, Dave Walker and 30 other forest professionals from across the United States and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia are training to be better stewards of the land. On Wednesday, they gathered in Wells to see how well they could run a prescribed or controlled burn.
newscentermaine.com
Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
WMTW
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscentermaine.com
'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
Precautions urged as deer ticks most active in fall
POWNAL, Maine — As Maine's fall season is underway, it's also a time when deer ticks, which carry Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections, are the most active. So far this year, according to the Maine CDC, there have been 1,872 cases of Lyme, which is tracking higher compared to this time last year.
27,000 acres of Maine woods purchased for recreation and conservation
BROWNVILLE, Maine — Many from away may think of Maine for its coasts, lighthouses, and lobster, but for many Mainers, the real part of the state can be found inland. A celebration was held in honor of the efforts to preserve the inland part of that state for recreation and conservation. Recently, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) purchased 27,000 acres of land for $18.5 million.
Mainers are prepping for high heating costs this winter
MAINE, USA — With temperatures dropping, many Mainers are concerned about high prices for heating oil. Sixty percent of homes in the state use fuel oil as their main source of heat, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The Governor's Energy Office reported the average cost of heating...
WGME
Stormy Thursday on tap, Hurricane Fiona's impacts to be felt in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- More widespread rain is in the forecast for Thursday. Showers and storms will begin early in the morning and continue through the middle of the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, and gusty winds are possible in any storms. The rain should wrap up by the mid afternoon hours, with a few peeks of sun possible to finish Thursday.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Wednesday, September 21, 2022. 12:00 pm.
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
boothbayregister.com
Nao Trinidad to port in Boothbay Harbor
Though the 2022 Windjammer Days were over months ago, expect one final blast of wind in your sails come early next month. Spanish Tall Ship Nao Trinidad will port in Boothbay Harbor sometime between Oct. 6 and 12. The ship returns to the East Coast from its Great Lakes summer circuit which began in Lake Superior at Two Harbors, Minnesota.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0