ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
95.9 WCYY

There’s A Haunted Tale Behind This Road That Leads To A Maine Lighthouse

On the shore of Port Clyde, Maine stands the Marshall Point Light, a lighthouse made famous for its cameo in the Tom Hanks' smash Forrest Gump. The lighthouse itself is still a gorgeous sight, accessible via a long wooden walkway that covers the rocks. And while there have been a few tales of some odd things happening inside the lighthouse, it's the road leading towards the coastline treasure that has the bloodiest tale to tell.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corinna, ME
City
Auburn, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
City
Caribou, ME
State
Maine State
City
Vassalboro, ME
City
Springvale, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
wgan.com

What’s It Worth? with Maine Vintage Toys

Join WGAN Morning News and Maine Vintage Toys every Monday for “What’s It Worth?” where you can call in to find out the value of your collectibles!. Every Monday at 8:35am, listeners are invited to call in at 879-9426 to ask Jesse, the owner of Maine Vintage Toys, how much their vintage toys and cards are worth? It’s time to dig those old collections out of the attic and garage, and finally find out if you’ve been sitting on a gold mine!
MAINE STATE
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Seeing the Pink Lady cruise ship in this photo brings me back to a very memorable day from my youth that took place on one of these tour boats in Boothbay Harbor some 50 years ago. Towards the end of a three-hour Kennebec River cruise, I had to use the bathroom that was below deck. Long story short, I accidentally locked myself in the bathroom and couldn’t get out, so they had to stop the boat. The captain had to go outside, open up one of the portholes, and stick his head inside to tell me how to unlock the door. I still remember the cheers of the other passengers as I exited the bathroom. — Steve Yenco, Lisbon Falls, Maine.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Maze#Mazes#Family Farm#Tiktoker#Winnie#County Fair Farm
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fighting fire with fire | Teams meet in Maine for prescribed burn training

WELLS, Maine — When wildfire threatens people, plants, and animals, sometimes the best prescription is more flames. For two weeks, Dave Walker and 30 other forest professionals from across the United States and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia are training to be better stewards of the land. On Wednesday, they gathered in Wells to see how well they could run a prescribed or controlled burn.
WELLS, ME
newscentermaine.com

Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
newscentermaine.com

'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Precautions urged as deer ticks most active in fall

POWNAL, Maine — As Maine's fall season is underway, it's also a time when deer ticks, which carry Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections, are the most active. So far this year, according to the Maine CDC, there have been 1,872 cases of Lyme, which is tracking higher compared to this time last year.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

27,000 acres of Maine woods purchased for recreation and conservation

BROWNVILLE, Maine — Many from away may think of Maine for its coasts, lighthouses, and lobster, but for many Mainers, the real part of the state can be found inland. A celebration was held in honor of the efforts to preserve the inland part of that state for recreation and conservation. Recently, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) purchased 27,000 acres of land for $18.5 million.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Stormy Thursday on tap, Hurricane Fiona's impacts to be felt in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- More widespread rain is in the forecast for Thursday. Showers and storms will begin early in the morning and continue through the middle of the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, and gusty winds are possible in any storms. The rain should wrap up by the mid afternoon hours, with a few peeks of sun possible to finish Thursday.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Nao Trinidad to port in Boothbay Harbor

Though the 2022 Windjammer Days were over months ago, expect one final blast of wind in your sails come early next month. Spanish Tall Ship Nao Trinidad will port in Boothbay Harbor sometime between Oct. 6 and 12. The ship returns to the East Coast from its Great Lakes summer circuit which began in Lake Superior at Two Harbors, Minnesota.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy