Groupe BPCE Merges Payplug and Dalenys Into Single Payments Subsidiary
Two subsidiaries of French retail banking conglomerate Groupe BPCE are set to join forces in a move to consolidate the group’s FinTech operations. Payplug, an omnichannel payments solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and Dalenys, an eCommerce-focused payment platform, are being combined and will henceforth operate under the Payplug brand, Groupe BPCE said in a news release.
London-Based Paysafe Joins Spreedly Partner Program
Paysafe, an international payments company headquartered in London, announced in a press release Wednesday (Sept. 21) that it is joining Spreedly’s Partnership Program — an “inclusive ecosystem which offers multiple payments services globally, with 120+ available integrations from a single point of connection.”. The partnership between Paysafe...
Zenchef Secures $50M Equity Investment to Fuel Growth
The French restaurant tech firm Zenchef Tuesday (Sept. 20) announced in a press release that it had secured an investment of over €50 million from PSG Equity. Founded in 2011, Zenchef provides software solutions for restaurants that aim to enhance the customer experience and front-of-house operations. The company said that in 10 years it had managed nearly 50 million reservations for more than 7,000 restaurants.
EVs Transform Urban Transport Experience in European Cities
Electric vehicles (EVs) are reshaping the urban environment for the better, helping city dwellers breathe cleaner air and reduce their carbon emissions. Across Europe, city councils have been implementing measures to boost EV adoption as part of efforts to reduce the number of combustion engines on the roads and the continent boasts some of the most electrified cities in the world.
EMEA Daily: The Independent Taps Bolt for eCommerce Payments; Noble Raises $18M to Expand, Open US Office
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, The Independent partners with Bolt for editorial eCommerce payments, and Israeli FinTech Noble announces an $18 million funding round and planned U.S. office. Dubai-based Mindware, a distributor of information technology (IT) products in the Middle East and Africa, has...
Citi to Exit UK Retail Banking, Focus on Wealthiest Customers
Citigroup is planning to end its retail banking operations in the U.K., shifting its focus to its wealthiest clients. According to a news release Wednesday (Sept. 21), the banking giant said it was inviting its wealthier customers to begin using its private banking services as it scales down its retail business. Customers who don’t meet the criteria for this new service will see their accounts closed.
Apple Increasing App Store Prices in Certain European, Asian Countries
Apple is raising the price of apps and in-app purchases in some countries in Europe and Asia as of Oct. 5, though auto-renewable subscriptions will be excluded. “Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price,” Apple said in a blog post for developers on Monday (Sept. 19). “If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers.”
At-Home Service Platforms Reshape Healthcare in Emerging Markets
In emerging markets like Nigeria, a generation of tech-driven healthcare innovators is disrupting the local health system by providing alternative ways to increase access while moving the emphasis away from a hospital-centric treatment model. One such firm, Famasi Africa, is taking a multipronged approach to healthcare delivery by integrating a...
Affirm to Extend BNPL Option to Amazon Customers in Canada
Payment network Affirm’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) option, which is currently available to Amazon customers in the United States, will soon be offered to the retailer’s customers in Canada as well. Within the next month, eligible customers on Amazon.ca will be offered BNPL in both English and...
Amazon Web Services Mexico to Boost Local Services in LatAm Region
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mexico plans to open a local hub in the first quarter of 2023 to increase bandwidth for clients in the region, according to Luis Velasco, the cloud computing unit’s director for Mexico, Reuters wrote Wednesday (Sept. 21). This hub would add computing, storage, database and...
DTCP Raises $300M to Invest in Digital Transformation Firms
Independent investment management firm Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP) has raised $300 million for its Growth Equity III Fund (GE III) to invest in companies focused on cloud-based enterprise software and business Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). DTCP launched the fund in March and aims to close fundraising in 2023, according to a...
The Independent Taps Bolt for Editorial eCommerce Payments
U.K. newspaper The Independent has transformed its eCommerce service through a new partnership with digital payments firm Bolt, the publisher announced in a Wednesday (Sept. 21) press release emailed to PYMNTS. The Independent has been increasingly diversifying its revenue streams in recent years and became one of the first major...
Goldman Sachs Expands Transaction Banking to EU
Goldman Sachs is bringing Transaction Banking (TxB) to Frankfurt, Germany, before heading to Amsterdam, as the U.S. banker expands into the European Union with its global transaction banking platform. According to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, TxB originally launched in the U.S. in 2020 and the U.K. in 2021....
Indian Commerce Platform DotPe Raises $58M to Add Financial Services
Indian offline-to-online commerce platform DotPe has reportedly raised $58 million in a Series B round and said it plans to add B2B financial services to its offerings. The company also said it plans to use the new investment to triple the number of merchants using the platform over the next two or three years, after that number tripled over the previous three years, Money Control reported Monday (Sept. 19).
Revolut Debuts Freelance Payment Tool Revolut Pro
Financial super app Revolut has launched Revolut Pro, an income, expense and payment management account for self-employed workers. “The world of work is becoming more flexible,” the U.K.-based company said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 21). “Workers are increasingly choosing to work for themselves, as freelancers or in...
Noble Raises $18M Series A to Open US Office, Expand Products
No-code infrastructure FinTech startup Noble has raised $18 million to open an office in the U.S. and expand its suite of offerings to enable companies to build, launch and scale credit-based products and services like credit cards and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Noble is coming out of stealth after...
Today in the Connected Economy: Instacart Unveils ‘Connected Store’ Concept
Today in the connected economy, Instacart debuts a bundle of next modular technologies, dubbed “Connected Stores” and designed to combine the best of online and in-store shopping. Also, Amazon and Google move deeper into the world of voice commerce, and Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) company Clickatell teams up with the...
Japan's Rakuten Picks Goldman to Run Potential Banking IPO
Japan's Rakuten Group has tapped Goldman Sachs and Daiwa Securities to oversee an initial public offering (IPO) for its banking unit. That's according to a Wednesday (Sept. 21) report by Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter. The sources say Rakuten — whose businesses include eCommerce, messaging, food delivery...
Open Finance Platform MX Adds Connectivity, Insights, Mobile Banking
Open finance platform MX has announced product updates that bolster the platform’s ability to deliver financial data to financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs and help them improve their customer experiences, pace of innovation and collaboration with others in the industry. The product updates involve connectivity, insights, budgeting and mobile...
Clickatell Partners With Central Bank to Bring Nigerians eNaira Banking
Unbanked Nigerians and those using a feature phone in the country will soon have access to eNaira banking services through an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel. Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) firm Clickatell is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to launch a USSD channel for the country’s eNaira central...
