KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
Small Oklahoma business says it’s struggling after thieves stole tools from truck
An Edmond family tells KFOR sneaky thieves targeted their truck in broad daylight, taking thousands of dollars in work tools - the equipment kept their small business afloat.
‘Because of the holiday, it delayed the readings in the process’: Edmond resident claims to receive third utility bill in one month
An Edmond resident says he has received three utility bills from the city in a span of one month.
KOCO
Motorcyclist killed in Oklahoma City crash, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City. Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a crash near Interstate 240 and Air Depot Boulevard near the entrance of an Amazon building. Officials said a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle. Officials told KOCO...
okcfox.com
Wellness Wednesday: CDC issues alert for virus with Polio-like symptoms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC issued an alert for a virus that is causing Polio-like symptoms. The Enterovirus is a virus is present in Oklahoma and is giving people who contract it symptoms similar to Polio. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health sits down with Fox 25's Dan...
News On 6
Crews Battle Large Brush Fire In South OKC
Firefighters battled a large brush pile fire in south Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. The fire was in the 7200 block of S. Walker Ave. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it was a brush fire and there were no injuries. They said they don’t know the cause of the...
Mother Says School Resource Office Overstepped To Break Up Fight
An Oklahoma City metro mother claimed a school resource officer used excessive force when breaking up a fight between her son and another student. The incident was caught on camera. Cheryl Mohammed said she is upset to hear her son was in a fight but more concerned with how it...
news9.com
Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody
UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
‘This makes me fall apart’: Family frustrated after charges declined against OKC daycare worker accused of physically assaulting children; DHS investigates
A now-former daycare worker with A Step Above Learning Center has been terminated following allegations of physical abuse.
‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Yukon Cinema 5 being demolished for more parking spaces
Yukon residents gathered outside of the Yukon Cinema 5 movie theater Wednesday as a local wrecking company began tearing it down.
Deer to blame for several deadly motorcycle crashes in OK
In recent months, there have been multiple accidents, including several deadly crashes, involving deer across the state.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
news9.com
news9.com
City Of Bethany Hiring Across Multiple Positions
The city is looking to hire firefighters, policemen, trash collectors and more.
1600kush.com
Patient accused of attacking Cushing hospital nurse
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A patient in the emergency room of the Cushing hospital has been charged with assault and battery on a registered nurse, who was giving him a Covid test. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gregory Anthony Retherford, 52, of Cushing, who reportedly was being treated...
EMSA issued heat alert after responding to Oklahoma State Fair calls
EMSA has issued its fourth medical heat alert of 2022 after paramedics responded to several heat-related calls.
Police: Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Cleveland Co.
Cleveland County Sheriffs say an individual had allegedly barricaded themselves after they did not show up for court on Wednesday.
KOCO
KFOR
School bus crash in Harrah, no children injured
HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash in Harrah Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Russell Babb Elementary School on NE 10th Street. Officials at the scene tell KFOR there were kids on the bus at the time of the crash but none were injured.
