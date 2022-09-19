ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Motorcyclist killed in Oklahoma City crash, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City. Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a crash near Interstate 240 and Air Depot Boulevard near the entrance of an Amazon building. Officials said a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle. Officials told KOCO...
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

Crews Battle Large Brush Fire In South OKC

Firefighters battled a large brush pile fire in south Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. The fire was in the 7200 block of S. Walker Ave. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it was a brush fire and there were no injuries. They said they don’t know the cause of the...
news9.com

Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody

UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC

Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
1600kush.com

Patient accused of attacking Cushing hospital nurse

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A patient in the emergency room of the Cushing hospital has been charged with assault and battery on a registered nurse, who was giving him a Covid test. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gregory Anthony Retherford, 52, of Cushing, who reportedly was being treated...
KOCO

Oklahoma City police issue warning regarding social media scam

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a warning about another social media scam. Police said the suspect obtains information about a victim and then uses it to make up a story about their loved ones being in trouble. The scammer then tries to extort money from the victim.
KFOR

School bus crash in Harrah, no children injured

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash in Harrah Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Russell Babb Elementary School on NE 10th Street. Officials at the scene tell KFOR there were kids on the bus at the time of the crash but none were injured.
