ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Republic gets scoring outburst from Foster as they cruise toward playoffs

By Nathan Uebelhoer
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfMjx_0i1QboGo00

Sacramento Republic and striker Maalique Foster dominated Orange County in a 4-0 blowout at Heart Health Park Sunday afternoon.

It was game over right away; All four Republic goals came in the first half.

The Republic opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a cross by Keko headed into the back of the net by winger Damia Viader. Then, captain Rodrigo “Roro” Lopez scored from midfield after Orange County goalkeeper Patrick Rokovsky rushed out of his box.

The third goal came from a low cross by Lopez that Foster hit in. Foster then did his signature backflip to celebrate. Finally, Foster scored his second goal with a low ball in by Damia Viader to solidify the win right before halftime.

Coach Mark Briggs and Foster said they had been working on those low crosses in training last week. That work paid off with both of Foster’s goals coming on that type of delivery.

Briggs has been impressed with Foster saying he’s been in top form since his return from injury a few weeks ago.

“Maalique’s been fantastic for us since he got fit. He utilizes his pace and strength. So I’m really happy with Maalique and really happy with the level of performance he’s putting in at the moment,” Briggs said.

Foster joined the Republic last year, coming from his native Portmore, Jamaica. He’s enjoyed his time in Sacramento.

“I’ve loved Sacramento. The fans and staff have made me feel so welcome,” he said.

Foster is easing into his role as striker. This top form wasn’t seen in his debut year. Through 15 appearances, Foster failed to score a single goal in 2021. But times have changed. In his 19 matches this year, Foster has scored seven goals.

Briggs went as far as to agree that Foster has cemented a role up top.

“He’s got himself that number nine jersey and he’s got to keep it now,” Briggs said.

Foster’s not sure what’s ahead in his career but at the moment he’s just focused on getting his team to the playoffs. Sacramento had control of the game against Orange County from the get-go. Republic held 64 percent of the overall possession in addition to 21 shots compared to Orange County’s six.

Coach Briggs thought his team should have scored more goals. He said they slowed down their momentum in the second half.

Foster almost had a hat trick when he was pulled down on a clear breakaway by Orange County defender Michael Orozco in the first half. Orozco was promptly sent off by referee Sergii Demianchuk. Demianchuk is a Ukrainian native who almost quit officiating to go fight in the war. He wore Ukrainian wristbands during the match.

With five games in the regular season remaining, Briggs wants to see more from his forwards.

It was not fan-friendly conditions to start the match with rain coming down pretty hard. Nonetheless, fans were out and loud as ever as it was youth soccer day. Republic staff estimated that about 600 local youth soccer players were in attendance.

The Republic face off against San Antonio FC on Saturday in Texas. Their next home match will be Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
Fast Casual

Fat Brands signs 6-unit deal for Sacramento

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and Buffalo's Express, will open six franchised locations in the Sacramento area in partnership with franchisee Raj Pooni. The co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express locations will open over the next six years with the first location coming by the end of 2023, according to a press release.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Briggs
Sacramento Magazine

Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in

Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#War#Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

33K+
Followers
740
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy