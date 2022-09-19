Sacramento Republic gets scoring outburst from Foster as they cruise toward playoffs

Sacramento Republic and striker Maalique Foster dominated Orange County in a 4-0 blowout at Heart Health Park Sunday afternoon.

It was game over right away; All four Republic goals came in the first half.

The Republic opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a cross by Keko headed into the back of the net by winger Damia Viader. Then, captain Rodrigo “Roro” Lopez scored from midfield after Orange County goalkeeper Patrick Rokovsky rushed out of his box.

The third goal came from a low cross by Lopez that Foster hit in. Foster then did his signature backflip to celebrate. Finally, Foster scored his second goal with a low ball in by Damia Viader to solidify the win right before halftime.

Coach Mark Briggs and Foster said they had been working on those low crosses in training last week. That work paid off with both of Foster’s goals coming on that type of delivery.

Briggs has been impressed with Foster saying he’s been in top form since his return from injury a few weeks ago.

“Maalique’s been fantastic for us since he got fit. He utilizes his pace and strength. So I’m really happy with Maalique and really happy with the level of performance he’s putting in at the moment,” Briggs said.

Foster joined the Republic last year, coming from his native Portmore, Jamaica. He’s enjoyed his time in Sacramento.

“I’ve loved Sacramento. The fans and staff have made me feel so welcome,” he said.

Foster is easing into his role as striker. This top form wasn’t seen in his debut year. Through 15 appearances, Foster failed to score a single goal in 2021. But times have changed. In his 19 matches this year, Foster has scored seven goals.

Briggs went as far as to agree that Foster has cemented a role up top.

“He’s got himself that number nine jersey and he’s got to keep it now,” Briggs said.

Foster’s not sure what’s ahead in his career but at the moment he’s just focused on getting his team to the playoffs. Sacramento had control of the game against Orange County from the get-go. Republic held 64 percent of the overall possession in addition to 21 shots compared to Orange County’s six.

Coach Briggs thought his team should have scored more goals. He said they slowed down their momentum in the second half.

Foster almost had a hat trick when he was pulled down on a clear breakaway by Orange County defender Michael Orozco in the first half. Orozco was promptly sent off by referee Sergii Demianchuk. Demianchuk is a Ukrainian native who almost quit officiating to go fight in the war. He wore Ukrainian wristbands during the match.

With five games in the regular season remaining, Briggs wants to see more from his forwards.

It was not fan-friendly conditions to start the match with rain coming down pretty hard. Nonetheless, fans were out and loud as ever as it was youth soccer day. Republic staff estimated that about 600 local youth soccer players were in attendance.

The Republic face off against San Antonio FC on Saturday in Texas. Their next home match will be Wednesday, Sept. 28.