ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bicyclist finds woman’s body shoved in a suitcase in the Arizona desert, police say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnI6T_0i1QbmVM00

A bicyclist out for a morning ride discovered a suitcase containing a woman’s body in the desert near Phoenix, Arizona police reported.

The remains were reported found at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway, police said in a news release.

Police identified the dead woman as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. An investigation into her death has been opened but police had no other details.

A bicyclist on a trail near Asher Hills Drive reported spotting the suitcase to police, AZ Family reported.

When she got closer to investigate, the bicyclist saw a head and leg sticking out of the luggage, KSAZ reported. Other residents said they think the suitcase could not have been out for long on the busy trail.

Police ask that anyone with information call 602-262-6151 or leave an anonymous tip at 480-948-6377.

‘That’s the Amber Alert girl!’ Kidnapped teen rescued at a cafe, Hawaii mom says

Cops put woman in police car parked on tracks, CO officials say. Then a train came

Dad searching for missing teen finds two overdosed at high school, California cops say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

Pictured: 'Gifted' doctor and 'loving father', 32, who died after group of six hikers ran out of water and got lost in triple-digit temperatures in Arizona

A doctor has died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-digit heat. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Five people were evacuated after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

33K+
Followers
740
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy