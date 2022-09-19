ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies remove seating from FedExForum terrace level, add bar to arena bowl

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwf9w_0i1QbiyS00

The Memphis Grizzlies are planning to announce several upgrades to FedExForum ahead of the start to the 2022-23 NBA season, most notably the addition of a bar within the terrace level of the arena bowl, according to multiple sources familiar with the project.

The sources requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

The space will feature standing-room only ticket sales, with fans able to watch Grizzlies and Memphis Tigers games from the east side of the arena opposite the building's grand lobby, where upper deck seats often sat empty aside from the teams' biggest games. It is being designed with a younger crowd in mind, in hopes of luring more people living downtown to FedExForum, one person who had been briefed on the team's thinking told The Commercial Appeal.

This project follows recent trends in arena design around the country as sports franchises find new ways to enhance their gameday viewing experience, especially in non-premium seating areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJf2z_0i1QbiyS00

Construction on the terrace level space occurred throughout this offseason and it represents perhaps the most notable renovation to FedExForum since the team installed a new 360-degree, high-definition scoreboard before the 2017-18 season through its partnership with the city of Memphis and Shelby County. It's unclear how these changes will affect the capacity of FedExForum for basketball games and concerts.

The city of Memphis confirmed that there was no public money used for the improvements made to FedExForum this year. The Grizzlies declined to comment on the impending arena upgrades. The team is expected to make a formal announcement about the arena enhancements in the coming weeks.

The Grizzlies first preseason game is scheduled for Oct. 1 and their first home preseason game at FedExForum will take place on Oct. 3.

FOR THE GAMERS: Ja Morant is a Memphis Grizzlies cheat code on NBA 2K23. Here's how I know.

WHO'S NEXT: These Western Conference young cores will be the Memphis Grizzlies' biggest challengers

This could also be seen as yet another encouraging sign of the organization's commitment to remaining in Memphis beyond the 2028-29 season, when its initial lease at FedExForum expires.

The Grizzlies, Memphis and Shelby County already agreed in recent months on an amended version of the current lease . Under the renegotiated terms, Memphis and Shelby County will pay up to $43.8 million to the Grizzlies over the next eight NBA seasons — the remainder of the lease. The Memphis and Shelby County Sports Authority will kick in $1 million this year.

If the deal had not been renegotiated, subsidizing the Grizzlies would have cost the city and county $8 million to $9 million a year by the letter of the original lease.

The original lease included a shortfall provision that would've required local government to purchase tickets if they fell below a certain threshold. During the nearly fan-less 2020-21 season that could've been millions more than what the city and county agreed to.

Both the Grizzlies and Tigers enter this season on the upswing. The Tigers made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014, while the Grizzlies tied a franchise record with 56 regular season wins and advanced to the Western Conference semifinals.

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies remove seating from FedExForum terrace level, add bar to arena bowl

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral

Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?

The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Yardbarker

Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign New Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Detroit Pistons will open up their training camp in eight days and play their first preseason game on October 4 against the New York Knicks. Recently, teams around the league have made tons of roster moves in preparation for training camp...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Suns: Jae Crowder “Open” to Miami Heat Return

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns may have reached a climax in their marriage. After a long offseason with many speculations around Crowder’s future, the forward has stated that he’s open to reuniting with the Miami Heat. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. “We hear Jae Crowder...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Tigers#Fedexforum#The Memphis Grizzlies
Yardbarker

Suns Seem Increasingly Likely To Pursue Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic

They may be able to do that via the Jazz, who reportedly have made several of their older veterans available. One of those veterans — no less than guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Along with the Lakers, Mavericks and a few others, Bogdanovic has already been linked to the Suns. That...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Grizzlies hope upper-deck bar fuels attendance

The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the NBA's more exciting teams last season, with their Ja Morant-led young core earning the league's second-best record. Now the team hopes to make home games even more exciting by removing seats in the upper deck of their arena and adding a bar and standing-room only section.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Riding early-season success, Fairley’s Bulldogs are pushing forward

At 5-0, the Fairley High School football team is surging behind the leadership of head coach Frederick Copeland. The Bulldogs entered the 2022 season with lofty expectations, despite losing key members from last year’s team that advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Copeland retooled his roster over...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy