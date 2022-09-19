SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are on a roll since holding a team meeting the day after a dreadful loss in Arizona last week. As an added bonus, they kept Albert Pujols in the ballpark in the opener of a three-game series against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. Kim Ha-seong homered and Mike Clevinger had a strong outing for the Padres, who shut down Pujols and the Cardinals 5-0 Tuesday night to clinch their first winning record in a full season since 2010. The Padres won their fourth straight since a lackluster 4-0 loss at Arizona on Thursday night, after which they were called out by manager Bob Melvin. They had a team meeting before Friday night’s game and have looked strong ever since.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO