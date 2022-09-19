Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols is closing in on 700 homeruns for his Major League Baseball career, a milestone that would elevate him to the upper echelon of the MLB Hall of Fame. The St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter currently has 698 homeruns with about two weeks of his final season before his retirement left to go.
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
Kim homers, Padres beat Cards 5-0 to clinch winning record
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are on a roll since holding a team meeting the day after a dreadful loss in Arizona last week. As an added bonus, they kept Albert Pujols in the ballpark in the opener of a three-game series against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. Kim Ha-seong homered and Mike Clevinger had a strong outing for the Padres, who shut down Pujols and the Cardinals 5-0 Tuesday night to clinch their first winning record in a full season since 2010. The Padres won their fourth straight since a lackluster 4-0 loss at Arizona on Thursday night, after which they were called out by manager Bob Melvin. They had a team meeting before Friday night’s game and have looked strong ever since.
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
Jesus Aguilar joining Baltimore bench Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Aguilar will yield the designated hitter role to Adley Rutschman on Wednesday while Robinson Chirinos catches for Jordan Lyles. Rutschman will hit second and Chirinos will round out the bottom of Baltimore's order.
Paul DeJong handling shortstop position for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Blake Snell, our models project DeJong to score 8.4 FanDuel...
St. Louis Cardinals turn to outfield platoon amid offensive struggles
The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling and have resorted to platooning all three outfielders. The St. Louis Cardinals are in a funk. Every player seems to be in a cold spell, and the outfielders might be hit the hardest. Manager Oliver Marmol announced that going forward, the entire outfield will be a platoon: Against right-handers, the outfield will comprise Corey Dickerson, Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson. Against lefties, it will be Juan Yepez, Dylan Carlson and possibly Brendan Donovan.
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 3: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
We're into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and most avid fantasy football owners think they have everything figured out. At the very least, we're getting a better idea of which teams are good, bad, and in between, so it gets easier for NFL DFS players to find worthwhile stacks and sleepers when creating lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
