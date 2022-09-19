Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball
Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Bill Belichick makes surprising comment about Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been trying to negotiate a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens without an agent, but the star quarterback may want to consider hiring Bill Belichick to represent him. Belichick has a reputation for heaping praise on his upcoming opponents in the days leading up to games. He...
Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now Suggesting a New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return.
Why it’s time for the Washington Commanders to cut ties with Jack Del Rio
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stuck by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after a disastrous 2021 season. He also
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson leaves game in ambulance after suffering neck injury
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had gotten off to a great start in his third season with the team, picking
Report: Steelers growing frustrated with Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have started their season 1-1, but the offense has been flat, even before the new year kicked off. It’s been 11 games since the Steelers offense has scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Announces Official Decision On Mike Evans' Punishment
Tensions were running high during Sunday's AFC South battle between the Buccaneers and Saints. Mike Evans let his emotions get the best of him when New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore and Tom Brady went at it. Evans intervened by shoving Lattimore to the ground and a brawl then commenced....
Panthers' Matt Rhule: 'Crowd noise was a factor' in loss to Giants
Leading up to a Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and several players called on fans to get loud. Specifically, Martindale wanted Giants fans to be so loud that Carolina had to revert to a silent count. “I know New Yorkers are...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bruce Arians Got Letter From NFL About Sideline Behavior Against New Orleans Saints
With Mike Evans receiving a one-game suspension, which he has appealed, Tampa Bay's former head coach didn't escape some communication from the league as well.
2 NFL players suspended for substance abuse violations
Two NFL players were suspended by the league for violations of the substance of abuse policy. The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that tight end Brycen Hopkins had been suspended three games for his violation. Hopkins started in place of Tyler Higbee in the Super Bowl, but he hasn’t seen...
Tebow Addresses If He Thinks Urban Meyer Will Coach Again
The Florida legend was asked if he thinks his former coach will return to the sideline.
Kyle Brandt makes bold New York Giants statement after bringing out their upcoming schedule on Good Morning Football
KYLE BRANDT dared to dream about New York Giants after their second straight win. The Good Morning Football host was in confident mood after the Giants beat Carolina Panthers on Sunday. New York followed up their win over Tennessee Titans to go to 2-0 this season. Giants fans are starting...
FOX Sports
Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by limited playing time
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — High-priced New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is confused and doesn't agree with coach Brian Daboll's decision to limit him to two snaps against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, Golladay confirmed Daboll told him earlier in...
