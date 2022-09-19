ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball

Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
NFL Announces Official Decision On Mike Evans' Punishment

Tensions were running high during Sunday's AFC South battle between the Buccaneers and Saints. Mike Evans let his emotions get the best of him when New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore and Tom Brady went at it. Evans intervened by shoving Lattimore to the ground and a brawl then commenced....
2 NFL players suspended for substance abuse violations

Two NFL players were suspended by the league for violations of the substance of abuse policy. The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that tight end Brycen Hopkins had been suspended three games for his violation. Hopkins started in place of Tyler Higbee in the Super Bowl, but he hasn’t seen...
Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by limited playing time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — High-priced New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is confused and doesn't agree with coach Brian Daboll's decision to limit him to two snaps against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, Golladay confirmed Daboll told him earlier in...
