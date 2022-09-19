Read full article on original website
architizer.com
China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum // Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design DSD
The Origin of Renovation – From Railway Station to Museum. From a typological point of view, the space of the traffic building and the exhibition building have a natural commonality. The tall waiting room and platform space of the railway station are suitable for transformation into exhibition space. The transformation of abandoned train stations into other functions has long been an international precedent.
62M // 5468796 Architecture
62M is a residential development located at the edge of downtown Winnipeg and the Red River. Unofficially dubbed the “flying saucer” or “UFO” due to its circular shape rising over the city, the condominium emerges on the skyline with a distinctive presence, rising from between the adjacent freeway and the backs of neighbouring properties.
JGMA Transforms The Esperanza Health Center to Reflect the Organizations’ Life and Story
ESPERANZA HEALTH CENTER – The creative vision for the project was derived not only from the community but also the Esperanza brand and logo. JGMA utilized the colors from Esperanza’s logo and the branding to transform a simple, rectangular plan into something that reflects the life and story of Esperanza. The colors extracted are integrated from the exterior to the interior.
