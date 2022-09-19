ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New Hampshire GOP Senate Nominee Don Bolduc On Abortion: 'Get Over It'

By Igor Bobic
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ducp_0i1QbY6400

New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee Don Bolduc on Sunday criticized Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) for her focus on the issue of abortion.

“She just wants to hang on with dear life,” Buldoc said in an interview with New Hampshire television station WMUR. “Well, guess what? Your views are not consistent with the average Granite Stater, number one. Number two, get over it. This is about the economy, fiscal responsibility, and the safety and security of this nation.”

Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, is hoping to deny Hassan a second term in November’s midterm elections. A GOP victory there would increase the odds of the party’s takeover of the Senate.

The right-wing candidate was not the preferred choice of establishment Republicans to take on Hassan. He holds a wide variety of extreme beliefs : He wants to eliminate both the FBI and the Department of Education, backed former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and called GOP Gov. Chris Sununu a “Chinese Communist sympathizer.”

But Buldoc is trying to walk a fine line on abortion, a hot-button issue motivating voters across the country. He told WMUR that legislation proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) banning abortion after 15 weeks is “misguided,” adding that the “federal government is way too much into our business.”

A ban on abortion after 24 weeks was enacted in New Hampshire earlier this year. It was signed into law by Sununu.

Hassan’s campaign responded on Monday with a digital ad that highlighted Buldoc’s comments urging people to “rejoice” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

“Don Bolduc thinks New Hampshire women should just ‘get over’ an attack on our fundamental freedoms,” Hassan spokesperson Sydney Petersen said in a statement. “We’re not going to get over it — but we are already over Don Bolduc. Whether it’s calling for people to ‘rejoice’ after Roe was overturned or telling Granite Staters to ‘get over’ a nationwide abortion ban, Don Bolduc could not be more out of touch with Granite Staters.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 208

Paula Fichera Perry
3d ago

Any woman who votes for this idiot deserves what she gets!! Mr. Bolduc we’ll see who gets over what in November!! I believe you will see that they are going to get over you!! 😡

Reply(12)
162
Brian
3d ago

It’s candidates like this that will ensure the Senate stays blue come November. Such a mindless, backward thinking, flip-flopping idiot. Go play Captain America somewhere else. Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame because it’s not going to last.

Reply
106
Mari
3d ago

Funny how comfortable this guy is talking trash to women like we are helpless. Dude has no idea how badly thinking that goes for men.

Reply(5)
91
Related
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality

“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Abortion Issues#Economy#Politics Federal#Gop#Republicans#Fbi#Chinese#Communist
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

GOP establishment suffers big losses in New Hampshire primaries

Republican leaders had a credible plan for this year’s elections in New Hampshire, the northeast’s most competitive state. GOP leaders would rally behind electable, mainstream candidates who’d be well positioned to compete against vulnerable Democratic incumbents, while taking steps to derail the more radical candidates running in Republican primaries.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Army
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

153K+
Followers
9K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy