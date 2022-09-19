ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Marion Star Best of the Week Performer Poll winners are ...

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago
In last week's Marion Star Girls Best of the Week Performer Poll, Pleasant tennis player Hannah Miller, who won the third-singles bracket at the seven-team Bucyrus Invitational, earned 491 of 1,167 votes (42 percent) to win it. Other nominees were Cardington cross country's Loey Hallabrin, River Valley tennis player Gabby Cametti, Highland cross country's Lauren Garber, Marion Harding soccer's Taylor Iden and Northmor cross country's Kate Lehman.

In the boys poll, Highland soccer player Zane Sheets scored a hat trick and became the school's all-time leader in goals during a win over Pleasant. He earned 128 of 330 votes (39 percent) to win it. Other nominees were Elgin golfer Isaac Dillon, Marion Harding golfer Jacob Beaschler, Mount Gilead cross country's Will Baker and Northmor cross country's Ryan Lehman.

