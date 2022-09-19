ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’

Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas Medical Center announces new center for biomanufacturing

The Texas Medical Center is building a new biomanufacturing center called the TMC BioPort. The district, which will span several hundred acres, will focus on manufacturing and distributing medical supplies, therapies and pharmaceuticals. CEO and President Bill McKeon said this initiative will help reduce the United States' reliance on other...
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Home Dazzles with Sprawling Designer Living Spaces and Outdoor Oasis in Houston Asks $4.1 Million

The Home in Houston, an exquisite Tanglewood showplace with a near-endless list of luxurious upgrades set on outstanding location close to Memorial Park, Houston Country Club, The Galleria and Post Oak corridor is now available for sale. This home located at 5591 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (Phone: 713-253-8529) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 23 to 25, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
Pizza Marketplace

PizzaForno expands in Texas

Automated pizza brand PizzaForno will expand in the Houston area with two fully operational units, one in downtown Houston and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island, according to a press release. Master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson will add the two units to two they already operated, one in...
thekatynews.com

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
thekatynews.com

Fort Bend County Fair Kick-Off Parade

It’s a parade! The iconic Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, September 23, at 9:00 am. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from September 23 to October 2, 2022. The Parade is part of the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The Parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands. Leading the Parade will be the Mayors of Fort Bend County – including Mayors of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more.
Community Impact Houston

Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates second Sugar Land location with free washes

The chain has over 155 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Utah. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Quick Quack Car Wash opened its second Sugar Land location at 7510 Hwy. 90, holding a soft opening Aug. 4 and a grand opening Sept. 13. The car wash chain provides fast, guided service and brushless technology. It is offering 12 days of free car washes from Sept. 14-25 to celebrate the opening.
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley celebrates 40 years in broadcasting; Share your well-wishes for the beloved meteorologist here

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting on Sept. 22. Share your well-wishes for Frank as he celebrates this milestone in his career in the form below. We’ll share them with Frank and we could share your comments on-air and online with him as we honor our beloved chief meteorologist.
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
