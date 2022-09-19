Read full article on original website
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major milestone🐬: Galveston Bay Dolphin Research Program catalogs 1,000th distinct bottlenose dolphin
GALVESTON, Texas – A major milestone has been reached for the program that works to better understand bottlenose dolphins in Galveston Bay. The Galveston Bay Dolphin Research Program recently cataloged its 1,000th distinct bottlenose dolphin that calls the bay home. Anyone who has ever seen a dolphin, or a...
ABC13 President Wendy Granato honored in 2022's Top 30 Influential Women of Houston
President and General Manager Wendy Granato of ABC13 was honored this year for "breaking glass ceilings and being a trailblazer in her career."
Click2Houston.com
40 things to know about Frank Billingsley as he celebrates 40 years of broadcasting
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting on Sept. 22. Here are 40 things you might have never known about Frank and be sure to go to the bottom of the article for a number of photos of Frank through the years.
Downtown Houston welcomes new tequila-fueled Mexican restaurant
Real Agave is a new spot by Bill Floyd, veteran restaurateur behind El Real Tex-Mex.
Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’
Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
‘America’s stealthy powerhouse’: Houston recognized as one of America’s best cities in 2022
HOUSTON – If, as a Houstonian, you’ve ever claimed to reside in one of the best cities in America, you can now say that is a fact. According to the 2022 Best Cities Report, Houston is one of the best places to live work, invest and visit. Each...
Texas Medical Center announces new center for biomanufacturing
The Texas Medical Center is building a new biomanufacturing center called the TMC BioPort. The district, which will span several hundred acres, will focus on manufacturing and distributing medical supplies, therapies and pharmaceuticals. CEO and President Bill McKeon said this initiative will help reduce the United States' reliance on other...
An Exquisite Home Dazzles with Sprawling Designer Living Spaces and Outdoor Oasis in Houston Asks $4.1 Million
The Home in Houston, an exquisite Tanglewood showplace with a near-endless list of luxurious upgrades set on outstanding location close to Memorial Park, Houston Country Club, The Galleria and Post Oak corridor is now available for sale. This home located at 5591 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (Phone: 713-253-8529) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 23 to 25, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
PizzaForno expands in Texas
Automated pizza brand PizzaForno will expand in the Houston area with two fully operational units, one in downtown Houston and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island, according to a press release. Master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson will add the two units to two they already operated, one in...
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
Fort Bend County Fair Kick-Off Parade
It’s a parade! The iconic Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, September 23, at 9:00 am. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from September 23 to October 2, 2022. The Parade is part of the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The Parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands. Leading the Parade will be the Mayors of Fort Bend County – including Mayors of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more.
Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates second Sugar Land location with free washes
The chain has over 155 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Utah. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Quick Quack Car Wash opened its second Sugar Land location at 7510 Hwy. 90, holding a soft opening Aug. 4 and a grand opening Sept. 13. The car wash chain provides fast, guided service and brushless technology. It is offering 12 days of free car washes from Sept. 14-25 to celebrate the opening.
KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley celebrates 40 years in broadcasting; Share your well-wishes for the beloved meteorologist here
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting on Sept. 22. Share your well-wishes for Frank as he celebrates this milestone in his career in the form below. We’ll share them with Frank and we could share your comments on-air and online with him as we honor our beloved chief meteorologist.
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
Houston's Puerto Rican community worried as Hurricane Fiona devastates the island
It's a tight-knit community. Some Puerto Ricans from Houston are on the island to help in the relief effort.
Food Diversity : What's the most surprising ethnicity of food to be had in a restaurant in Houston?
Houston has many different cultures and therefore cuisines from those cultures. I'm almost always up for trying food from some country or culture. Is there some restaurant nestled in some corner of the city celebrating a culture of food that you don't think most people have experienced? List it!
Houston’s Kulture Is More Than a Restaurant. It’s an Incubator and Performance Space for Black Chefs.
On a hot night in June, Kulture, a restaurant-turned-community gathering venue, came to life at the corner where Capitol Street meets Avenida De Las Americas in Downtown Houston. A live band with a steel drummer, keyboardist, and guitar player provided the soundtrack as a group of stilt dancers performed in...
Ready to scare your pants off this Halloween? 7 haunted houses in the Houston area to enter at your own risk this season
HOUSTON – It’s officially that time of year. A chill is slowly -- ever so slowly -- is settling over the city of Houston, and with it, your favorite fear-mongering locales are preparing to welcome you, brave citizens, into their cold, undead arms. Most haunted houses are gearing...
