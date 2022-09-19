Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Rehobeth man turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening in connection to an August house fire. According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation into an August 24 mobile home fire, a warrant was issued for the owner of the home, 34-year-old Donald Gene Hughes Jr.
wtvy.com
Dothan man arrested for multiple burglaries
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A string of burglaries in the Dothan area over the past few weeks have been linked to a man now behind bars. According to a Thursday morning release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a Tuesday burglary call at the Dollar General in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway at around 11:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a suspect had gained access to the building by breaking the front glass window and proceeded to steal several pieces of merchandise from the store before fleeing.
wtvy.com
Eufaula teens arrested for credit card fraud
Houston Academy’s Dynamic Duo: The Story of Will Wells and Kadyn Mitchell. For the first time since 2013, the Houston Academy Raiders are 4-0. If you’re wondering what’s behind that hot start, meet Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells. Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson. Updated: 5 hours...
wtvy.com
Arrests in church burglary
Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?. Nearly 50 people have been charged with stealing from a Minnesota child nutrition program like the one targeted in a Dothan investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. McDonald's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson
Houston Academy’s Dynamic Duo: The Story of Will Wells and Kadyn Mitchell. For the first time since 2013, the Houston Academy Raiders are 4-0. If you’re wondering what’s behind that hot start, meet Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells. Eufaula teens arrested for credit card fraud. Updated: 5...
wdhn.com
DPD: Two juveniles charged in church burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two juveniles were identified and charged in relation to a church burglary in Dothan. On Monday, September 19th, Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found forced entry had been made into...
wtvy.com
Two juveniles arrested after church burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday afternoon Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Upon arrival officers found signs of forced entry along with items missing and damage done to the interior of the church. With help of the surrounding community, two individuals responsible...
wtvy.com
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Elba school principal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal. Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a lesser felony and the other a misdemeanor. Strickland, on June 5, 2021, drove her car...
wtvy.com
Convicted nurse killer on death row 26 years after ordered
Debra Johnson Strickland drove her car across the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle. Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. Enterprise State holds Pizza with the President event. Updated: 5 hours ago. The connection...
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
wdhn.com
Rash of car break-ins hit a Houston Co. neighborhood
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last few days, neighbors say that two teenagers have been breaking into cars in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Houston County. Video obtained from doorbell cameras shows two teenage suspects walking the street trying to get into cars in the liberty park neighborhood and when they find a car with an unlocked door they are taking whatever they can get their hands on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County man that was reported missing was found after police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday. According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Elba Police Department responded to a call at around 11:00 a.m. on September 21 from a landowner who located a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash site was on Hickman Avenue, just inside the Elba City limits.
Eufaula Police: Students stole classmates’ credit info to buy sneakers, other items
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers. Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly […]
wtvy.com
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An 18-year-old Cottonwood man was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along Ross Clark Circle. Blade Corley, identified by coroner Robert Byrd, lost control of his motorcycle, and fell to the pavement before a he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lanes of the state highway.
Ozark man killed in Walker County crash
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Enterprise State holds Pizza with the President event
Debra Johnson Strickland drove her car across the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle. Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. Convicted nurse killer on death row 26 years after ordered. Updated: 6 hours ago.
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal received 10 years, hopes for probation
The connection between faculty and student is an important one. That’s why Enterprise State took time for fellowship during the school day. Convicted nurse killer on death row 26 years after ordered. Updated: 11 hours ago. A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first...
wdhn.com
DPD: Juveniles charged, accused of arson in Monday house fire
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)— Dothan Police have determined the cause of the September 19 fire was arson. The two juveniles seen entering the residence before the fire have been arrested and charged with second-degree arson. ORIGINAL:. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Dothan Fire Department received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a house...
wtvy.com
Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?
Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. A Dothan McDonald’s franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety of the top priority of its restaurants. UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval. Updated: 11 hours ago. Trustees who...
Comments / 0