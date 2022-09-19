ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX West Texas

Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
ODESSA, TX
texannews.net

Major Expansion in Stephenville

A prominent industry leader is continuing its expansion in Erath County. Schreiber Foods, a multi-billion-dollar company, employs more than 9000 people world-wide and has served the Stephenville community for just over two decades. Schreiber came to Stephenville in 2002 and was producing cream cheese before the construction of a 55,000...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
KCBD

CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Breckenridge, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Education
City
Sweetwater, TX
Local
Texas Education
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police searching for potentially armed vehicle burglars

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying potentially armed vehicle burglars. Police released surveillance photos of the individuals, which show a male suspect who appears to be carrying a firearm accompanied by a female suspect. Anyone with information on the burglars is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331. In […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#K12#Linus College#Tstc
BigCountryHomepage

Travel trailer catches fire on I-20 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning. The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police say the fire started inside the trailer, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s Cold Case: Jennifer Servo, 20 years later

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch as […]
ABILENE, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
FOX West Texas

Crash in Abilene claims life of cyclist

A crash in south Abilene claimed the life of one individual. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, the Abilene Police Department responded to a major motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 7th Street and South Mockingbird Lane. A bicyclist was traveling west in the 2800 block of...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘An 18-wheeler could have crashed into my house’: 23 fatalities mark deadliest year on Abilene roads, residents & police urge all to drive responsibly

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With 23 deaths on Abilene roads so far, 2022 is now the deadliest year on record for traffic-related deaths within Abilene city limits. Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Sergeant John Ramirez says the department is doing all they can to fight against this concerning streak. “These are citizens, these are people with […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Edna May Portwood

Edna Portwood, 85, of Haskell, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with Pastor Rayford Michael Adams officiating. She will be laid to rest at Hart Cemetery following the funeral service. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
HASKELL, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

12 Big Country teams show up in this week’s Harris Ratings

The Hawley Bearcats and the Albany Lions are still the highest ranked teams in the Big Country, but they are joined in the Harris Ratings Top 10 by Brownwood, Breckenridge, Coleman, and Cisco. A total of twelve area schools are mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 25 as we head...
ALBANY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
939
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy