Bridgeport, CT

NBC Connecticut

Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
Eyewitness News

Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Six people were arrested following a fight at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Pedro Diamond of Trumbull, 19-year-old Chase Dralle of Trumbull, 23-year-old Jeremy Romero of Stamford, 21-year-old Tremayne Ferguson of West Haven, 22-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Trumbull, and 18-year-old Derrick Rivera of Bridgeport.
i95 ROCK

Brutal Two-On-One Beating Caught on Camera in Danbury

The video is making the rounds on Spanish social media in Danbury and it's tough to watch. A friend sent me the link to a Facebook post from Revolucion Radio, which was uploaded on September 6, 2022. It appears to show a 2-on-1 beat-down in the parking lot across from the Danbury Ice Arena.
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Shooting Near CT State Capitol In Hartford

An 18-year-old Connecticut man was gunned down and killed on a city street during broad daylight and another was injured. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the area of 640 Broad St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police officers were dispatched...
Register Citizen

New Haven police probe Lilac Street shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating a report that a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m., according to Officer Scott Shumway, a spokesperson for the New Haven Police Department. The shooting occurred on Lilac Street, he said. The person's condition...
Journal Inquirer

Manchester teen fatally shot in city

HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
WTNH

New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homeless Family Doused

2022-09-21@11:35pm–#Bridgeport News: A homeless family living in the parking lot of Huntington Plaza on Huntington Road was doused with some sort of substance. Firefighters were also called to the scene. I will try to get an update in the morning. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always...
WTNH

1 dead after motorcycle and school bus crash in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No students were […]
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery

2022-09-18@ 03:01am The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a party indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face what he believed to be a firearm in the area of main St and Capital Ave. The parties were describe as three black male parties wearing masks and they fled with his wallet, cellphone and shoes. This is an active investigation anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.
Register Citizen

Stamford man, 32, shot twice in leg in Harbor Point, police say

STAMFORD — A 32-year-old city man was shot twice during an incident in the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood Monday evening, police said. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of 14 Woodland Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Monday. At the...
New Haven Independent

2 Arrests Made In Fatal Hit-And-Runs

City police have made arrests in two of last year’s fatal hit-and-run incidents — including in a case in which a New Haven driver allegedly struck a pedestrian on Chapel Street, drove for over eight minutes with the injured man lodged in the back of his car, and then stopped only to drag the pedestrian’s body out into the street and abandon him before fleeing the scene.
Register Citizen

Norwalk man pleads guilty in robbery, assault of teen at Stamford Town Center

STAMFORD — A Norwalk teen pleaded guilty to charges connected to an attempted armed robbery and assault of a teenager at the Stamford Town Center. Michael Cuevas, 19, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault during a disposition hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday.
