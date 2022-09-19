Read full article on original website
Related
Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer riding a rollercoaster to open 2022 season
The Montclair Kimberley girls soccer team has gone through a little bit of growing pain to start the 2022 campaign. The Cougars lost a game they should have won, played a quality game in a victory and then lost to one of the best teams in Essex County, Livingston, 3-0, on Friday, Sept. 16. MKA is 1-2 on the season.
Watchung Hills over Phillipsburg- Boys soccer recap
Alexander Carnevale and Alexander Kotar each scored for Watchung Hills in a 2-1 win over Phillipsburg in Warren. Carnevale and Kotar each scored in the first half for Watchung Hills (2-3). Shane Aufschlag scored the lone goal for Phillipsburg (0-5-1) in the second half. Nathan Wilde made 10 saves for...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 21
No. 13 Hunterdon Central 1, No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan 1, 2OT. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Haddon Township over Collingswood - Girls soccer recap
Jamie Kozarski made six saves and kept Collingswood off the scoreboard in the second half as Haddon Township earned a 2-1 victory in Westmont. Both teams got strong performances in net. Hannah Kunkle made seven saves for Collingswood (1-6). Gabby Verdone scored the lone goal for Collingswood in the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boys soccer: Piscataway Magnet holds off Somerset Tech
Senior Erick Ramos led the way with a goal and two assists as Piscataway Magnet held off Somerset Tech 3-2 in Piscataway. Seniors John Gallego and Maynor Gutierrez each scored one for Piscataway Magnet (4-1) while freshman Vicents Godinez De Jesus also chipped in with an assist. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios made four saves for Piscataway Magnet.
Palisades Park over Bogota - Boys soccer recap
Josh Quiroa scored twice while Daniel Kim and Rudy Monroy each added a goal as Palisades Park won on the road, 4-0, over Bogota. Palisades Park (3-3) led 3-0 at halftime while Alejandro Barragan saved two shots to receive the shutout. Bogota is now 1-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 3 Kearny survives against St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap
Johan Baez, Alejandro Alvarado, and Benji Silva scored a goal for Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it survived against St. Peter’s Prep 3-2 in Jersey City. Kearny (5-0) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before holding on for the win. Andy Mayorga and John Carey accounted for St. Peter’s Prep’s scores.
Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris
Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt’s goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 4
We have some memorable games and achievements from last week to recount and a whole lot of exciting things to look forward to this weekend in North Jersey football, such as the three NJ.com Top 20 battles Saturday afternoon in Oradell, Montvale and West Orange. In this region of the...
Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Westwood defeats Pacack Hills - Boys soccer recap
Josh Roy’s second-half score proved to be enough as Westwood defeated Pascack Hills 1-0 in Washington Township. PJ Schmidt recorded five saves for Westwood (4-1) while Alan Contrerras had an assist. Cade Fabio made five saves for Pascack Hills (1-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Maple Shade, Moorestown Friends play to a draw - Girls soccer recap (photos)
Maple Shade and Moorestown Friends played to a 3-3 tie in Moorestown. Foluke Balogun scored two goals for Moorestown Friends (3-1-1), which netted three in the second half. Emilia Kochan had the other goal. Maryrose Paznokas added two assists and Chelsea Mohammed made 11 saves. Hadley Schaal had a goal...
Dwight-Englewood defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap
Louis Darmon-Sanger led Dwight-Englewood past Palisades Park 3-0 in Englewood behind two goals. Joacquin Bitar also had a goal and an assist as Dwight-Englewood (2-3) scored all of its goals in the first half. Palisades Park fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Morris Knolls over Boonton- Boys soccer recap
Giocomo Zizza and Giovanni Zizza each had two goals and two assists to lead Morris Knolls to a 5-2 win over Boonton in Denville. Joseph Luciano also scored for Morris Knolls (5-0), which scored four times in the second half to break a 1-1 halftime tie. Ben Polito made nine saves in the win.
Pitman over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mitchell scored four goals, all in the second half, to spark Pitman to a 5-1 win over Gloucester Catholic in Deptford. The game was tied at 1 at halftime before Mitchell took over and increased her season total to seven goals. Alaina Williams had a goal and two assists...
No. 14 Rancocas Valley defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Kennedy Garcia had a goal and two assists as Rancocas Valley, No. 14 in the NJ.com top 20, moved to 6-0 following a 3-1 victory over Northern Burlington in Mount Holly. Garcia got the scoring going for Rancocas Valley off an assist from Joanna Marlin before Marlin sent her team into halftime up 2-0.
Williamstown defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap
Colin Marsh, Ameen Chaouch, and Landon Eaton each scored a goal as Williamstown defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Williamstown (1-3-1) scored all of its goals in the first half while Brandon Vu had two assists. Shane Graham finished with five saves while Ashton Briggs had five for Triton (0-4). The...
Parsippany over Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Ignacz scored two goals to lead Parsippany to a 5-0 win over Morris Catholic in Denville. It was the second consecutive win for Parsippany (3-4). Yusef Qasemi and Jake Kohler each contributed a goal and an assist. Andres Mora was also a goal scorer. Parsippany was forced to make...
No. 15 East Brunswick tops J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mandleur scored two goals to help lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past J.P. Stevens 7-0 in East Brunswick. Emma Bergamotto also had two goals with Sydney Taha tallying a goal and an assist. Samara Stein had a goal and Claudia Volino scored off of a penalty kick. Theresa Steiner added two assists with Hayley Cepeda and Addison Carr also had an assist each.
No. 7 Delran over Burlington Township- Boys soccer recap
Nikolas Grello and Michael Papi each scored for Delran, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-1 win over Burlington Township in Delran. Grello and Papi scored their goals in the second half to give Delran (2-2-2) a 2-0 lead. Burlington Township’s (1-6) Ian Brown added a goal to cut the deficit to one, but Delran was able to hang on for the win.
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0