The Montclair Kimberley girls soccer team has gone through a little bit of growing pain to start the 2022 campaign. The Cougars lost a game they should have won, played a quality game in a victory and then lost to one of the best teams in Essex County, Livingston, 3-0, on Friday, Sept. 16. MKA is 1-2 on the season.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO