ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Watchung Hills over Phillipsburg- Boys soccer recap

Alexander Carnevale and Alexander Kotar each scored for Watchung Hills in a 2-1 win over Phillipsburg in Warren. Carnevale and Kotar each scored in the first half for Watchung Hills (2-3). Shane Aufschlag scored the lone goal for Phillipsburg (0-5-1) in the second half. Nathan Wilde made 10 saves for...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Township over Collingswood - Girls soccer recap

Jamie Kozarski made six saves and kept Collingswood off the scoreboard in the second half as Haddon Township earned a 2-1 victory in Westmont. Both teams got strong performances in net. Hannah Kunkle made seven saves for Collingswood (1-6). Gabby Verdone scored the lone goal for Collingswood in the first...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hoboken High School#Millburn#Girls Volleyball#Linden#Middletown#Gloucester Tech#Bergen Tech 2#Notre Dame
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Piscataway Magnet holds off Somerset Tech

Senior Erick Ramos led the way with a goal and two assists as Piscataway Magnet held off Somerset Tech 3-2 in Piscataway. Seniors John Gallego and Maynor Gutierrez each scored one for Piscataway Magnet (4-1) while freshman Vicents Godinez De Jesus also chipped in with an assist. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios made four saves for Piscataway Magnet.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Palisades Park over Bogota - Boys soccer recap

Josh Quiroa scored twice while Daniel Kim and Rudy Monroy each added a goal as Palisades Park won on the road, 4-0, over Bogota. Palisades Park (3-3) led 3-0 at halftime while Alejandro Barragan saved two shots to receive the shutout. Bogota is now 1-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Kearny survives against St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap

Johan Baez, Alejandro Alvarado, and Benji Silva scored a goal for Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it survived against St. Peter’s Prep 3-2 in Jersey City. Kearny (5-0) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before holding on for the win. Andy Mayorga and John Carey accounted for St. Peter’s Prep’s scores.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris

Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt’s goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in...
MENDHAM, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Westwood defeats Pacack Hills - Boys soccer recap

Josh Roy’s second-half score proved to be enough as Westwood defeated Pascack Hills 1-0 in Washington Township. PJ Schmidt recorded five saves for Westwood (4-1) while Alan Contrerras had an assist. Cade Fabio made five saves for Pascack Hills (1-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap

Louis Darmon-Sanger led Dwight-Englewood past Palisades Park 3-0 in Englewood behind two goals. Joacquin Bitar also had a goal and an assist as Dwight-Englewood (2-3) scored all of its goals in the first half. Palisades Park fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Boonton- Boys soccer recap

Giocomo Zizza and Giovanni Zizza each had two goals and two assists to lead Morris Knolls to a 5-2 win over Boonton in Denville. Joseph Luciano also scored for Morris Knolls (5-0), which scored four times in the second half to break a 1-1 halftime tie. Ben Polito made nine saves in the win.
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pitman over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Mikayla Mitchell scored four goals, all in the second half, to spark Pitman to a 5-1 win over Gloucester Catholic in Deptford. The game was tied at 1 at halftime before Mitchell took over and increased her season total to seven goals. Alaina Williams had a goal and two assists...
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap

Colin Marsh, Ameen Chaouch, and Landon Eaton each scored a goal as Williamstown defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Williamstown (1-3-1) scored all of its goals in the first half while Brandon Vu had two assists. Shane Graham finished with five saves while Ashton Briggs had five for Triton (0-4). The...
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany over Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Ignacz scored two goals to lead Parsippany to a 5-0 win over Morris Catholic in Denville. It was the second consecutive win for Parsippany (3-4). Yusef Qasemi and Jake Kohler each contributed a goal and an assist. Andres Mora was also a goal scorer. Parsippany was forced to make...
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 East Brunswick tops J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Mikayla Mandleur scored two goals to help lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past J.P. Stevens 7-0 in East Brunswick. Emma Bergamotto also had two goals with Sydney Taha tallying a goal and an assist. Samara Stein had a goal and Claudia Volino scored off of a penalty kick. Theresa Steiner added two assists with Hayley Cepeda and Addison Carr also had an assist each.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Delran over Burlington Township- Boys soccer recap

Nikolas Grello and Michael Papi each scored for Delran, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-1 win over Burlington Township in Delran. Grello and Papi scored their goals in the second half to give Delran (2-2-2) a 2-0 lead. Burlington Township’s (1-6) Ian Brown added a goal to cut the deficit to one, but Delran was able to hang on for the win.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
210K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy