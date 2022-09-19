Read full article on original website
$104 million in Cincinnati housing projects land city backing
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati’s Department of Community and Economic Development awarded more than $7 million to nine affordable housing projects throughout the city that will spur a total investment of nearly $104 million. Mayor Aftab Pureval along with city councilmember Reggie Harris announced the $7.1 million for...
Cincinnati Zoo says 3 orphaned manatees are ready to return to Florida waters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Soon it will be time to say goodbye to SwimShady, Alby and Manhattan. The orphaned manatees will return to Florida soon. The Cincinnati Zoo's primary goal was to put some weight on those manatees. “These three have consumed about 166,158 lbs of food, mostly lettuce, during their...
New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
Toddler hit, killed by school transport van in Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A toddler has died following a crash in Switzerland County Tuesday. Deputies responded to the crash on Brushy Fork Road in Pleasant, Indiana, around 3 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a woman driving a school transport van for Amish children reportedly ran over the little girl while pulling out of a driveway but was unaware of the accident at first and drove off.
House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
Study examines possible pain treatment for patients with arthritis in their knees
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local sports medicine specialists are sharing research, they say, will help your knees. A study looked at what may and may not work for you if you have osteoarthritis of the knee. It was specifically looking at viscosupplementation, or using injections of hyaluronic acid (HA) to see...
Tech expert Dave Hatter has a new warning about TikTok
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When everyone was stuck at home during the pandemic, TikTok exploded in popularity. The endless feed of short video can be addicting, but the app could also put your privacy at risk. Our tech expert Dave Hatter has a new warning.
Grand opening of College Hill restaurant brings another 45 jobs to neighborhood
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A popular Cincinnati restaurant is now celebrating it’s grand opening in the heart of College Hill. With the Sleepy Bee Café opening its doors, it's bringing 45 new jobs to the neighborhood. “It just represents another massive investment for economic development here in...
Butler County 'Silent Watch' raises awareness about mental illness, suicide among veterans
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A poignant display Wednesday in Butler County will raise awareness about suicide among veterans. The Butler County Veterans Service Commission organized a "Silent Watch" at the intersection of High and Veterans Streets in Hamilton. Starting at 7 a.m. volunteers stood watch over an empty casket. More...
Police investigate after report of shots fired in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Wednesday night in New Richmond. Officers were called to the scene at Front Street and Quarry Street around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but crime scene tape was put up...
Cincinnati Police still looking for missing man with Alzheimer's and dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's still no sign of a man who went missing from East Walnut Hills on Saturday night. 87-year-old Henry Parker walked away from his home on Cleinview Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Cincinnati Police say has Alzheimer's and dementia. "He is in need of his daily medication. He...
Coroner testifies about autopsies of first two victims in Pike County massacre case
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The lead forensic investigator who conducted all eight autopsies in the Pike County massacre case took the stand Tuesday to testify about how the first two victims who were discovered actually died in April 2016. Dr. Karen Looman is the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County,...
"It'll just level the playing field:" Baseball league raises money for adaptive field
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Fundraising efforts are underway to build an adaptive ball field in Mason. Local 12 reported on the stars of the Mason Challenger League, as the team recently played in an exhibition game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team’s hard work continues as they raise a huge chunk of change to build an adaptive ball field.
911 calls shed light on situation involving off-duty officer charged with OVI, vandalism
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Recently-released audio from two 911 calls is shedding light on a Hamilton officer's OVI and vandalism charges. Police say Sgt. Casey Johnson was involved in an argument in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game Friday evening. "We have a woman...
Suspect in murder of man on Covington bridge says she didn't pull the trigger
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police say they've charged a woman in the fatal shooting of a man walking home from work. Latoya Dale faces murder and robbery charges. Virgil Steward was walking on the 15th Street Bridge on August 19 when he was shot and killed. The robbers got away with just $6.
Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder, man charged with dismembering the body
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with her husband's murder, and his daughter's boyfriend is charged with trying to get rid of his body. Police responded to the couple’s house on Stone Path Drive near Manchester Road for a welfare check on Tuesday around 9 p.m. According to court documents, they found the dismembered body of Jeffrey Fellman in the garage of his home with his wife, 59-year-old Bonnie Vaughn.
Black CPD officer suspended after using the N-word during arrest reinstated
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Police officer who was suspended after using a racial slur on the job has been reinstated. Detective Joehonny Reese was put on desk duty after he used the N-word while responding to a call of a belligerent teen. The teen had apparently been saying the...
