Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

$104 million in Cincinnati housing projects land city backing

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati’s Department of Community and Economic Development awarded more than $7 million to nine affordable housing projects throughout the city that will spur a total investment of nearly $104 million. Mayor Aftab Pureval along with city councilmember Reggie Harris announced the $7.1 million for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
MONROE, OH
WKRC

Toddler hit, killed by school transport van in Indiana

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A toddler has died following a crash in Switzerland County Tuesday. Deputies responded to the crash on Brushy Fork Road in Pleasant, Indiana, around 3 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a woman driving a school transport van for Amish children reportedly ran over the little girl while pulling out of a driveway but was unaware of the accident at first and drove off.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tech expert Dave Hatter has a new warning about TikTok

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When everyone was stuck at home during the pandemic, TikTok exploded in popularity. The endless feed of short video can be addicting, but the app could also put your privacy at risk. Our tech expert Dave Hatter has a new warning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigate after report of shots fired in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Wednesday night in New Richmond. Officers were called to the scene at Front Street and Quarry Street around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but crime scene tape was put up...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
WKRC

"It'll just level the playing field:" Baseball league raises money for adaptive field

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Fundraising efforts are underway to build an adaptive ball field in Mason. Local 12 reported on the stars of the Mason Challenger League, as the team recently played in an exhibition game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team’s hard work continues as they raise a huge chunk of change to build an adaptive ball field.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder, man charged with dismembering the body

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with her husband's murder, and his daughter's boyfriend is charged with trying to get rid of his body. Police responded to the couple’s house on Stone Path Drive near Manchester Road for a welfare check on Tuesday around 9 p.m. According to court documents, they found the dismembered body of Jeffrey Fellman in the garage of his home with his wife, 59-year-old Bonnie Vaughn.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

