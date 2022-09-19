Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley: Dom Dom Can Call Me His Mami Or Papi, As Long As He Knows That I'm One Of Them
Rhea Ripley says she loves everything about being Dominik Mysterio's Papi, or his Mami, depending on his preference. Ripley previously stated that she turned Dominik into a man. Since then, she has whispered in his ear and remained by his side on WWE Raw. In multiple promos, she has called herself his "Papi". Meanwhile, Dominik also referred to Ripley as his "Mami."
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
Former AEW Star Reportedly Wanted To Go Back To WWE
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company parted ways with former NXT Champion Malakai Black. Shortly after his WWE release Black made his way to AEW where he went on to form to House of Black stable. However, it was...
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
Apparent Heel Turn During All-Atlantic Title Match At AEW Grand Slam
Orange Cassidy teased a heel turn when he ambushed PAC in the backstage area on last week's "AEW Dynamite," setting up an All-Atlantic Championship match for this week's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode. However, it was PAC who apparently turned to the dark side during his successful title defense against Cassidy this week.
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Honest Reaction To Losing Tag Team Titles To Nicholas At WrestleMania 34
When Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli formed a tag team they were a force to be reckoned with as The Bar. Together they managed to capture championship gold and they walked into WrestleMania 34 with the Raw Tag Team Titles. Braun Strowman decided to challenge The Bar for the belts on...
Rare Stipulation Set For WWE Extreme Rules Grudge Match
That’s a big match. There are a lot of ways to present a feud in wrestling. It might be over a championship or something personal but there is often a lot of violence involved. This can often include some kind of a special gimmick or stipulation to take the feud to another level. It has worked for years and now it is happening again with a stipulation we do not see very often.
Chris Jericho Breaks The Code In ROH World Title Match
Wednesday night saw All Elite Wrestling's annual Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." The stacked card featured matches for the AEW World, Tag Team, Women's, and All-Atlantic Championships. Though not only were AEW Titles on the line, but the Ring of Honor World Championship was also on the line. After successfully defending the title against names like Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita, Claudio Castagnoli geared up to defend his championship against "The Wizard" Chris Jericho. This time though, Jericho cracked Castagnoli's code.
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
Adam Cole Issues Warning Ahead Of AEW Return
Adam Cole has not competed in a wrestling match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, where he took part in a fatal four-way march for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and suffered a very serious concussion. That's an injury that he has been recovering from ever since then, but he took to Twitter recently to issue a warning to the AEW roster ahead of his comeback.
Pro wrestling legend makes surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam taping
The following contains spoilers for Friday's AEW Rampage Grand Slam. The Great Muta appeared during Wednesday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam tapings. Muta aided Sting and Darby Allin during their match against Buddy Matthews and Brody King, which will air this Friday. Matthews was about to attack a handcuffed Sting with a baseball bat when Muta arrived, spitting mist in the face of Matthews. This caused Matthews to bump into Julia Hart, who went through a table. Sting picked up the win for his team. After the match, Sting hugged Muta.
WATCH: MJF Reveals Surprise Reaction To Major AEW Departure
That’s another take on things. Wrestling is a sport like almost every other, int hat you will always see people moving on from one promotion to another. There are some big names who stick around for a long time but more often than not, wrestlers are moving on to greener pastures on a regular basis. Occasionally a bigger name will move though, and that can create a unique situation. That was the case earlier this year.
A New NXT? 9/20/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolan. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness.
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut
A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
Podcast: Moxley vs. Danielson | AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 9/21/22 | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite Grand Slam!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress with HelixSleep.com/Fightful!
