An anonymous letter is being pointed to as the reasoning behind seizing cell phones owned by Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez. Related to the fatal shooting at the Whiskey Tip bar last September, police say they received the letter about a month latter. It claimed that Alvarez may have had something to do with the shooting saying the victim broke into his cannabis dispensary. Police had already arrested two suspects within days of the shooting and have stated that they have had prior disputes with the victim, Kenneth McDaniel. It’s unclear whether Alvarez was considered a suspect before the letter appeared but he has since been ruled out. Alvarez tells the Press Democrat that the actions against him by the police are a “vendetta.”

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO