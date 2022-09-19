ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastopol, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mendofever.com

Two Teens Accused of Casing Cars, Firing a Handgun Last Night in Ukiah

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-18-2022 at 10:01 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report...
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD quadruples reward in 2016 cold case murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has quadrupled the reward for solving a 2016 double murder from $25,000 to $100,000. A sketch shows a person of interest in the deaths of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, also known as Tennessee. The SFPD stated that those who provide information […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sebastopol, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sebastopol, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ksro.com

Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
crimevoice.com

Two adults, two juveniles arrested on weapons charges in Santa Rosa

Above: Weapons seized during investigation | Santa Rosa PD. “On Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at approximately 12:25am., Santa Rosa Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Decker St. for a report of three individuals associated with a blue Dodge truck, possibly “tagging” the barn at De Turk Round Barn Park. The subjects were reported to be wearing bandanas on their faces and black gloves. Upon arrival, officers located the truck leaving the area with no headlights on. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle as it drove out of the area.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting in Downtown Oakland

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in downtown Oakland Tuesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Broadway, according to police. Arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One of the...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sonomastatestar.com

Copeland creek shooting concerns students

The Rohnert Park Police Department is investigating a shooting which occurred on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 on the Copeland Creek Trail. A public statement from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety explained that at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a call of a possible altercation on the Copeland Creek Trail. The attack occurred in the area of the Santa Ana footbridge, approximately 2 miles from Sonoma State’s Campus.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Family searches for answers in unsolved San Francisco homicide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the past six months, 2-year-old Nylah has often asked her grandfather, where is dad? Her grandfather points to the sky and answers, he’s up there. Nylah’s father, Brandon Alexander Cheese, was killed while playing basketball with friends at a preschool’s park on April 3. Cheese, 22, and another young […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Anonymous Letter Cited for Seizing Santa Rosa Councilman’s Cell Phones

An anonymous letter is being pointed to as the reasoning behind seizing cell phones owned by Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez. Related to the fatal shooting at the Whiskey Tip bar last September, police say they received the letter about a month latter. It claimed that Alvarez may have had something to do with the shooting saying the victim broke into his cannabis dispensary. Police had already arrested two suspects within days of the shooting and have stated that they have had prior disputes with the victim, Kenneth McDaniel. It’s unclear whether Alvarez was considered a suspect before the letter appeared but he has since been ruled out. Alvarez tells the Press Democrat that the actions against him by the police are a “vendetta.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo meth dealer facing life prison sentence

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 38-year-old Vallejo drug dealer is facing a life prison sentence. Christopher Matthew Rougeau pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. According to court documents, on April 20, law enforcement officers found Rougeau in his car and searched him. On the […]
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy