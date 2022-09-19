ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Martinsville's Ben Field wins Reporter-Times top performer for Sept. 5-10

By Devin Voss, The Reporter Times
 3 days ago

Readers of the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times had four athletes to choose from for the top performer of the week from Sept. 5-10

Martinsville fans stepped up on the final day of voting to deliver Ben Field a come-from-behind victory to claim September's first athlete of the week.

Field led the Artesians' efforts on defense against Decatur Central, notching 12 tackles, 10 solo, and an interception in a 17-10 loss to the Hawks.

Field made up for 50.76% of the vote with 10,562 votes.

More: Insider: Martinsville, Mooresville overcome obstacles as local teams play from behind

More: Martinsville stuns 5A No. 6 Franklin in final seconds: 'It's our moment'

Second in voting was Indian Creek's Arjun Lothe at 43.43% (9,047 votes), followed by Martinsville's Addy Berry and Mooresville's Nick Patterson.

Watch the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times Facebook pages or go to www.reporter-times.com on Monday to vote for next week's performer of the week candidates.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Martinsville's Ben Field wins Reporter-Times top performer for Sept. 5-10

Fox 59

Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming

INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Sara Evans to perform in Brown County this holiday season

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Country singer Sara Evans will bring her "Go Tell It On the Mountain" tour to Brown County Music Center this holiday season. The multi-platinum singer will perform at the venue, located in Nashville, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept....
NASHVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Powerful cold front brings storms and a sharp transition to fall

INDIANAPOLIS – Downpours & storms are expected across Central Indiana on Wednesday evening as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. A few may be strong, and will feature a sharp transition from summer to fall in the region. Evening storms & frontal passage. Several storms have impacted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel parents raise concerns about proposed charter school

CARMEL, Ind. — Hamilton County parents gave their feedback Wednesday on a possible charter school coming to the community. The school would be partnered with Christian school Grace College and Hillsdale College. While the partnership is an exciting opportunity for some families, others say they're not too happy about...
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
