Martinsville's Ben Field wins Reporter-Times top performer for Sept. 5-10
Readers of the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times had four athletes to choose from for the top performer of the week from Sept. 5-10
Martinsville fans stepped up on the final day of voting to deliver Ben Field a come-from-behind victory to claim September's first athlete of the week.
Field led the Artesians' efforts on defense against Decatur Central, notching 12 tackles, 10 solo, and an interception in a 17-10 loss to the Hawks.
Field made up for 50.76% of the vote with 10,562 votes.
Second in voting was Indian Creek's Arjun Lothe at 43.43% (9,047 votes), followed by Martinsville's Addy Berry and Mooresville's Nick Patterson.
