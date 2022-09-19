From a parade, the football game, and the dance: Here’s what to know about Galesburg Homecoming 2022

Read full article on original website
KWQC
Alleman forfeits upcoming game against Moline
Rock Island knocked off Geneseo, 2-0. The Fighting Bees lost at home to Indiana Northwest, 3-0. The Maroons beat the Pioneers, 6-0.
WQAD
QC viral dancer now starting QB for Davenport Central
DAVENPORT, Iowa — In January 2017, 10-year-old Tatum Roselle became an overnight viral sensation after WQAD's Kory Kuffler captured a video of him showing off his dancing skills at a United Township basketball game. That video has now received millions of views, and the now 16-year-old Roselle never stopped...
New Galesburg Happy Joe’s owner: ‘We’re not going anywhere. We’re here to stay.’
Happy Joe’s Pizza is here to stay. That’s according to the current general manager and soon-to-be franchise owner of the Galesburg pizza restaurant. The positive news comes during what’s been turbulent times for the restaurant known for its taco pizza. In recent weeks, the Bettendorf, Iowa-based restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Happy Joe’s also has closed several stores in Iowa.
aroundptown.com
60th Class Reunion
On September 17, the 60th Class Reunion (actually 62nd because Covid was speeding in 2020) was held at the Sterling Candlelight. for the Prophetstown High School class of 1960. In attendance was; Karen Newlon Nauta, Darrel Gibson, Norma Loudenberg Meier, Terry Boone Pearson, Beth Wagenecht Jackson, Karen Mulcay, Beverly Stewart,...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant
And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
Manlius, September 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KWQC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
1470 WMBD
Pentatonix brings Christmas show to Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A Christmas show featuring a popular a capella group will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center in December. It’s described as their biggest tour and their biggest show yet. Pentatonix will be at the Peoria Civic Center December 3rd, in support of a new holiday album coming out near the end of October.
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
KWQC
Bishop Hill’s 50th annual Jordbruksdagarna is coming up this weekend
BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -Bishop Hill’s 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na), featuring a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for the children, is slated for Sept. 24-25. Todd DeDecker, Bishop Hill Heritage Association administrator, discusses that Jordbruksdagarna is Swedish for “earth work days” and that fest activities will be in the village park and other locations throughout Bishop Hill from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
aledotimesrecord.com
Jeff Rankin: Deadly tornado struck Monmouth 63 years ago
Next Monday will mark the 63rd anniversary of one of the most destructive storms in Monmouth’s history. While the number of Monmouth residents alive at the time has dwindled significantly, memories are still vivid for the witnesses who remain. The afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 26, 1959, had been overcast...
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
68 percent enrollment jump: Listen to the GAVC Director talk about how this happened
The Galesburg Area Vocational Center continues to become a crucial lifeline for students as well as the local workforce. Some proof of that can be seen in a 68 percent jump in the program’s enrollment this year. WGIL talked to the new GAVC Director Adam Seaney on Tuesday about...
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Homecoming Parade coming up
The Bettendorf High School Homecoming Parade will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. The route will be the same as prior years. Staging will be held in the Splash Landing parking lot and along 23rd Street towards Veterans Memorial Park. The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue on Spruce Hills Drive, turning right on 18th Street, and turning right into the Bettendorf High School parking lot.
Over 500 5th Graders expected to flood Lake Storey for Ken Russell Outdoor Education Day
5th-grade students from schools within the Regional Office of Education #33 will be descending on Lake Storey Thursday for the 35th Ken Russell Outdoor Education Day. The Outdoor Education Day started in 1985 — only taking one year off, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be over 50...
Quad Cities Great Glass Hunt Debuting Around The Area
Get ready to go on a treasure hunt. The QC Great Glass Hunt is a partnership between Visit Quad Cities and Hot Glass, Inc., a glass blowing studio and gallery in Davenport, Iowa. Participants can engage in this outdoor treasure hunt to find handblown glass floats hidden at specific parks in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
HEADS UP QUAD CITIES! This Viral Catalytic Converter Post Is FAKE!
Posts circulating in a lot of the Quad Cities swap and selling groups are part of a series of fake posts circulating the country and multiple areas around Iowa. The post, which essentially has the same verbiage in each post, reads something along the lines of "Let's make this dude famous he's cutting catalytic converters in Davenport"
