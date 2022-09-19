Read full article on original website
First-place showdowns headline Week 5 of high school football in Greater Lansing
Just two teams remain with unbeaten records in CAAC Red and CMAC play. And the middle week of the high school football regular season features matchups between those programs. Matchups...
AP sources: Celtics considering suspension of Ime Udoka
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka, likely with a suspension, because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the reigning Eastern Conference champions have not revealed any details publicly. The exact punishment, including the length of the possible suspension, has not been determined. One of the people who spoke with the AP said the Celtics have decided that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over the team on an interim basis if Udoka is suspended. ESPN first reported Wednesday night that a suspension was under consideration for the team policy violation. ESPN and The Athletic later reported that the Celtics’ investigation revolves around whether Udoka had an inappropriate relationship with a member of the organization.
