Flagler County, FL

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
Deltona City Manager Tenders Resignation at Tuesday Meeting

DELTONA, Fla. - John Peters, the acting City Manager of Deltona since Novembe 2020, has submitted his resignation to the City Commission as of Tuesday. It's the second time in the last couple years Deltona has been forced to look for a new City Manager. Former City Manager Marc-Antonie Cooper...
Florida man kills family over electricity bill

DELAND, FL– — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 47-year-old man who reportedly killed his ex-wife and her son over their electricity usage. Officials say they received a call from a home in the Daytona Park Estates neighborhood on Sunday reporting a “self-defense” shooting.
These Daytona Beach Airbnbs Put You Close To the Sand, the Speedway, and the City

Head out to the 25 miles of beautiful white sand beaches of Daytona Beach. Hang out on the infamous boardwalk and pier, take the kids to Daytona Lagoon or head to the Daytona Speedway for action-packed racing. Whatever you may have in mind for your trip, Daytona will surely not disappoint. Ready to start planning and sinking your toes in the sand? Well, here are nine Airbnb Daytona rentals for your adventurous Daytona trip.
