Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & Trea Turner ‘Adamant’ About Not Wanting To DH In Dodgers Lineup
After early tinkering with the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup order, the combination of Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot followed by Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith has proven to be wildly successful. Beyond the quartet’s talent is their ability to essentially play every day. Betts missed time due...
The Astros Remain A Holdout For 1 Frustrating Trend
This season, we’ve seen a lot of ballclubs resort to bringing in a position player to pitch when the game is far out of reach, whether they’re ahead or behind. We’ve seen the Chicago Cubs use Franmil Reyes for an inning. We also saw the St. Louis...
Longtime MLB catcher Kurt Suzuki to retire after 2022 season
After 16 solid seasons, The Kurt Suzuki Show is coming off the air. The veteran catcher Suzuki told reporters this week that he plans to retire upon the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season. “I feel like it’s time,” said Suzuki, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register. “I’ve had...
The Padres Had Perfect Retirement Gifts For Pujols And Molina
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are making their final stop at Petco Park this week. Last night, prior to the series opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, the two retiring legends were presented with some unique gifts from the Padres. The two were given their own...
Stephen A. Smith 'very concerned' Mets will sign Yankees' Aaron Judge this offseason
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge looks like one of the smartest men in all of MLB for rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offer before the season and betting on himself. Per ESPN stats, Judge would be set to hit free agency as the reigning American League...
‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs
Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the task at hand. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is feeling no such thing with him ever so close to crossing the illustrious 700 home run mark.
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
What Would it Take for the New Ownership to Trade Mike Trout?
The Angels are going to look very different over the next couple months. When Arte Moreno completes the sale of the team, the Angels will be under new ownership for the first time since 2003. In 2003, the Angels were coming off their first and only World Series title in...
Charlie Morton’s next start could make history for the Braves
Charlie Morton finished last night with nine strikeouts, so he’s only six away from 200. Kyle Wright and Max Fried are both hovering around 160 Ks, which is a lot lower than I anticipated. I assumed one of those guys would be close enough to get Atlanta to potentially having three guys with 200 strikeouts.
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
MLB Insider Shares Fantastic News For Guardians Fans
The American League Central division has been one worth watching all season long. It’s been a story of three teams who have been beating up on each other, but also have been unable to pull away from the rest of the pack. That is, until now. The Cleveland Guardians...
LA Expected to Get a Big Bullpen Arm Back on Thursday
The Dodgers have won 102 games this season and are the favorites to win their second World Series in three years. But that isn't enough ready to think this team is good enough to win as-is. The club is still waiting on a few key players to come back off...
Harrison Bader Is Trying To Bring Respect To A Number
For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader finally got the chance to suit up in a Major League uniform. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees, who sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery back to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange. Bader was out with plantar fasciitis. Last night,...
Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter gets not-so-good injury update
The New York Yankees were holding out hope that star slugger Matt Carpenter would make a return for the postseason, but those expectations are dwindling after his latest rehab update. With just 16 games left until the regular season comes to an end, manager Aaron Boone is still unsure if...
Yankees get MRI results on Frankie Montas’s shoulder
The New York Yankees were holding their breath early this week, waiting for MRI results to return following starting pitcher Frankie Montas feeling uncomfortable with his shoulder. Montas indicated after his most recent start that he was experiencing a bit of discomfort but that it shouldn’t keep him out for...
CC Sabathia hilariously roasted after bizarre shoe size admission
CC Sabathia had a lot of laughs during Wednesday night’s MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition broadcast of the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Padres after he revealed to the rest of the panel that his size grew from a size 13 to 15 during his time in the big leagues. Stephen Nelson, Cliff Floyd, and Chris Young all had their laughs at the expense of CC Sabathia as well, but it’s all for fun.
Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up
The Atlanta Braves are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees more than 20 years ago to win back to back World Series titles. Winning the National League East would go a long way toward reaching that goal. On Wednesday, the Braves lost a tight game to the lowly Washington Nationals, 3-2. Base running mistakes were one of the reasons for the loss, a problem that has persisted this year. After the game, Austin Riley was asked about it.
Mike Trout on Shohei Ohtani, the pitcher: 'I've never seen anything like it'
The 2022 season has been another standout campaign for Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. The 27-year-old leads the Angels in hits (142), doubles (27), triples (6), RBI (89), walks (71), and runs (84). While Ohtani is having another All-Star caliber season at the plate, one of his teammates has been more impressed with his arm this season.
Red Wings’ Andrew Copp will return first week of season
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced a number of injuries to the Red Wings roster ahead of training camp. Newly acquired free agent forward Andrew Copp underwent abdominal surgery in the offseason and is expected to return to the lineup during the first week of the regular season. Copp, who had spent much of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets prior to a trade deadline deal to the New York Rangers, signed a five-year, $28 million deal on the opening day of the NHL’s free agency period. Copp, 28, scored 21 goals and tallied 32 assists in 72 games split between the Jets and the Rangers last season.
