Mass. House advances bill to create 2% transfer tax on big Boston real estate deals
Stakeholders disagree on whether the tax would lessen or worsen Boston's affordable housing crisis. The Massachusetts House of Representatives advanced a bill Monday that would create a new tax on big money real estate transactions in the city of Boston, State House News Service (SHNS) reported. While proponents of the...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
BXP Purchases Biogen Headquarters in Cambridge for Approximately $592 Million
BOSTON–BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced that it completed the acquisition of 125 Broadway, a six-story, 271,000 square foot laboratory/life sciences property. BXP purchased the property from Biogen for a gross purchase price of approximately $592.0 million. Biogen...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Catalano Architects Expands Its Design Team
BOSTON – Catalano Architects welcomes two design professionals to the firm; Alex Catalano, RA, an emerging architect from New York City-based Morris Adjmi Architects (MA); and Lauren Cincotta, a recent graduate of the architecture program at Roger Williams. “The addition of Alex and Lauren comes at a time of...
WBUR
Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.
In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Cristo Rey Boston Celebrates Opening of New Gym With Gilbane
DORCHESTER, MA–Cristo Rey school in Dorchester, MA that exclusively serves students from under-resourced communities in Boston, celebrated the opening of its newly restored gymnasium this morning, September 19, with project partners in attendance. Cristo Rey Boston is grateful to each of the partner companies who attended the event and...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
13-Unit Apartment Building In Dorchester Sold for $3.76 Million
Dorchester, MA – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of 3-5 Edwin Street, a 13-unit apartment building in Dorchester, MA. The asset sold for $3,760,000. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic, both Senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer. This was the second time the duo sold this building within the last 5 years.
Parks and housing along Eastie waterfront? It could happen if Mayor Wu gets her way
Industrial restrictions on East Boston's waterfront "no longer serve the community’s needs and are not aligned with the future of the neighborhood," Wu said. Mayor Michelle Wu has called for the removal of “Designated Port Area” restrictions along stretches of East Boston’s waterfront, a move that could open the space up for parks and affordable housing.
massachusetts.edu
UMass, UMass Global, and Mass General Brigham to prepare 1,000 unemployed, underemployed, individuals to serve as MGB front-line healthcare workers
Ready to Work initiative fueled by $5M from Boston’s Good Jobs Challenge grant award from U.S. Commerce Dpt.’s Economic Development Administration. BOSTON, Massachusetts (September 16, 2022)–More than 1,000 unemployed and underemployed individuals, including current Mass General Brigham workers, will be offered training and education opportunities provided by University of Massachusetts Global to help them transition into front-line health care jobs under an expanded collaboration between the Mass General Brigham hospital network, the University of Massachusetts Office of the President, and UMass Global.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Margulies Perruzzi Expands Staff with Four New Hires
BOSTON – Margulies Perruzzi (MP) announced the addition of four new professionals to support the firm’s growth in its healthcare, science, and real estate practice areas. MP welcomes Ronald Ashton, AIA, LEED AP; Bayley Forgues; Jess Hamilton; and Shruti Kumar, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP. “We have continued...
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets
BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury
"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
universalhub.com
Roslindale land that has long been on ice for sale; you'll need some cold hard cash, though
An auction in November could mean a new owner for the shuttered Ice Box, 3890 Washington St., where generations of Bostonians went when they needed a lot of ice. Falcucci Properties bought the roughly half-acre property, which also includes a single-family house, for $2.4 million in 2018. It promptly shut the ice and bottled-water business, then tried to sell the buildings and land for $6 million in 2019. A seller signed a purchase-and-sale agreement, but the deal fell through. Now Falcucci has hired JJ Manning Auctioneers to auction off the land on Nov. 16.
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
12 notable Bostonians share their favorite leaf peeping destinations in New England
"There is nothing in the world that compares to walking through the Boston Common and slowly watching the leaves transduce from the summer green to rich shades of red and orange." New England foliage is world renowned, so there’s no shortage of destinations where folks can take in Mother Nature’s...
Management at Massachusetts car dealership denies discriminating against Black, Hispanic customers
BOSTON (AP) — Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state for illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area
Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts. So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp. 1.)...
WCVB
'It was bad': Flight from Puerto Rico arrives at Boston's Logan Airport following Hurricane Fiona
BOSTON — People who arrived in Boston from Puerto Rico are worried about what they left behind as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. A flight from Puerto Rico landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday and many on board saw roads and bridges get washed away by the storm.
WCVB
Family business in Massachusetts has become industry leader in accessibility ramps
RANDOLPH, Mass. — By some statistics, nearly one in every 200 people need some type of accessible ramp for their home and one Massachusetts company has made its mission to help people "find their forward." Amramp Accessibility describes itself as "America's leader in U.S.-manufactured modular wheelchair and mobility scooter...
