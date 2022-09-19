ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bostonrealestatetimes.com

BXP Purchases Biogen Headquarters in Cambridge for Approximately $592 Million

BOSTON–BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced that it completed the acquisition of 125 Broadway, a six-story, 271,000 square foot laboratory/life sciences property. BXP purchased the property from Biogen for a gross purchase price of approximately $592.0 million. Biogen...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Catalano Architects Expands Its Design Team

BOSTON – Catalano Architects welcomes two design professionals to the firm; Alex Catalano, RA, an emerging architect from New York City-based Morris Adjmi Architects (MA); and Lauren Cincotta, a recent graduate of the architecture program at Roger Williams. “The addition of Alex and Lauren comes at a time of...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.

In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Cristo Rey Boston Celebrates Opening of New Gym With Gilbane

DORCHESTER, MA–Cristo Rey school in Dorchester, MA that exclusively serves students from under-resourced communities in Boston, celebrated the opening of its newly restored gymnasium this morning, September 19, with project partners in attendance. Cristo Rey Boston is grateful to each of the partner companies who attended the event and...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

13-Unit Apartment Building In Dorchester Sold for $3.76 Million

Dorchester, MA – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of 3-5 Edwin Street, a 13-unit apartment building in Dorchester, MA. The asset sold for $3,760,000. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic, both Senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer. This was the second time the duo sold this building within the last 5 years.
BOSTON, MA
massachusetts.edu

UMass, UMass Global, and Mass General Brigham to prepare 1,000 unemployed, underemployed, individuals to serve as MGB front-line healthcare workers

Ready to Work initiative fueled by $5M from Boston’s Good Jobs Challenge grant award from U.S. Commerce Dpt.’s Economic Development Administration. BOSTON, Massachusetts (September 16, 2022)–More than 1,000 unemployed and underemployed individuals, including current Mass General Brigham workers, will be offered training and education opportunities provided by University of Massachusetts Global to help them transition into front-line health care jobs under an expanded collaboration between the Mass General Brigham hospital network, the University of Massachusetts Office of the President, and UMass Global.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Margulies Perruzzi Expands Staff with Four New Hires

BOSTON – Margulies Perruzzi (MP) announced the addition of four new professionals to support the firm’s growth in its healthcare, science, and real estate practice areas. MP welcomes Ronald Ashton, AIA, LEED AP; Bayley Forgues; Jess Hamilton; and Shruti Kumar, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP. “We have continued...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets

BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury

"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Roslindale land that has long been on ice for sale; you'll need some cold hard cash, though

An auction in November could mean a new owner for the shuttered Ice Box, 3890 Washington St., where generations of Bostonians went when they needed a lot of ice. Falcucci Properties bought the roughly half-acre property, which also includes a single-family house, for $2.4 million in 2018. It promptly shut the ice and bottled-water business, then tried to sell the buildings and land for $6 million in 2019. A seller signed a purchase-and-sale agreement, but the deal fell through. Now Falcucci has hired JJ Manning Auctioneers to auction off the land on Nov. 16.
BOSTON, MA

