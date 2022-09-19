ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Hairstylist uses skills to help families at Riley hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– At 27 weeks, she weighed just 1 pound and had a long road ahead of her. Amelia Pulley was born prematurely four 4 years ago. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children for 125 days. The Ronald McDonald House became her mother’s home away from home.
WISH-TV

Indy Jazz Fest presents free ‘Music of the Caribbean’ show this weekend

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can experience the powerful sounds of the Caribbean, right here in Indianapolis. On Saturday, September 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Indy Jazz Fest presents Music of the Caribbean is happening at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch (40 East Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN).
WISH-TV

Catholic youth group postpones controversial anti-gay event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Deanery Youth Ministries postponed a talk that aimed to discuss same sex attraction after an outrage from LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. The talk was scheduled for Oct. 13. Catholic speaker and author Kim Zember, planned...
WISH-TV

Program coordinator talks about 2 in 3 parents saying kids are insecure about looks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new poll, 2 out of 3 parents say their child is struggling with self-image, and some are being treated unkindly because of it. Scientists at the University of Michigan surveyed over 1,600 moms and dads with at least one child from ages 8-18 in April. Thirty-two percent said their kids are self-conscious about acne, 31% with their weight, and 27% with their hair. Insecurities over teeth, height and facial features were also reported.
106.7 WTLC

A new look and sound to the Circle City Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana Black Expo officials announced there would be no football game at this year’s Circle City Classic, it turned some heads….and also fired up some social media armchair quarterbacks. The answer to those critics is arguably the major part of the 2022 edition of the classic, and one in which supporters say was the time […]
WISH-TV

Alaina Renae performs ‘Loving’ ahead of this weekend’s ‘The Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam’

It’ll be a history-making weekend with the return of Indy’s “Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam.”. Concert promoter Geno Shelton and performer Alaina Renae joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the show and to give a preview of Alaina’s performance with her song, “Loving.”
Inside Indiana Business

Second Helpings relaunches culinary job training program

Indianapolis-based nonprofit Second Helpings is relaunching its culinary job training program. Through the newly-formatted program, students and instructors will visit foodservice sites to shadow culinary professionals and gain skills that can be used for future employment. The nonprofit says the program has a renewed focus on “durable skills,” which are...
indyschild.com

The Apple Works Orchard and Farm Market

The Apple Works is a family-run, family-oriented apple orchard and pumpkin patch located on gently rolling hills in Trafalgar, Indiana. The country store and grounds of Apple Works are open 7 days a week April-December, but fall is when the farm really gets to shine. During the weekends of September and October, visitors can enjoy live music and other entertainment, a train ride called the Apple Express, a petting zoo, a bamboo maze, a super slide, and more.
Fox 59

20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history

INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It...
clintoncountydailynews.com

Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident

Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
FRANKFORT, IN

