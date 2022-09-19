Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Hairstylist uses skills to help families at Riley hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– At 27 weeks, she weighed just 1 pound and had a long road ahead of her. Amelia Pulley was born prematurely four 4 years ago. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children for 125 days. The Ronald McDonald House became her mother’s home away from home.
WISH-TV
Indy Jazz Fest presents free ‘Music of the Caribbean’ show this weekend
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can experience the powerful sounds of the Caribbean, right here in Indianapolis. On Saturday, September 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Indy Jazz Fest presents Music of the Caribbean is happening at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch (40 East Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN).
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Medical resident saves the life of best friend’s dad at his wedding
Last month, Dr. Conner Parker went to his childhood best friend's wedding, when his friend’s dad started experiencing a scary situation.
indyschild.com
Free Admission to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for Fiesta de la Familia
Celebrate the music, crafts and colors of Latin American culture when The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis hosts Fiesta de la Familia on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is FREE as the museum honors National Hispanic Heritage month. Fiesta de la Familia Activities. During...
Friends and family come together to remember Krystal Walton
A mother was killed while dropping off her kids at a west side daycare. It happened Friday outside of Charity Child Care on 10th and Holmes.
WISH-TV
Catholic youth group postpones controversial anti-gay event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Deanery Youth Ministries postponed a talk that aimed to discuss same sex attraction after an outrage from LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. The talk was scheduled for Oct. 13. Catholic speaker and author Kim Zember, planned...
Indianapolis man follows passions to open tattoo shop — at 21 years old
INDIANAPOLIS — These days it can be tough to launch and run your own business, but for one recent Indiana University student, he's making it happen and possibly setting new milestones in the process. Samuel Lewis is Indiana's newest professional tattoo artist and shop owner — and also possibly...
WISH-TV
Program coordinator talks about 2 in 3 parents saying kids are insecure about looks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new poll, 2 out of 3 parents say their child is struggling with self-image, and some are being treated unkindly because of it. Scientists at the University of Michigan surveyed over 1,600 moms and dads with at least one child from ages 8-18 in April. Thirty-two percent said their kids are self-conscious about acne, 31% with their weight, and 27% with their hair. Insecurities over teeth, height and facial features were also reported.
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Schools want parents and community members to weigh in on Valor charter school
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A public hearing for a new charter school in Hamilton County is set for tomorrow. Parents, community members and schools will be able to weigh in on Valor Classical Academy, a proposed charter school Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Pennsylvania Pkwy in Carmel.
1075thefan.com
“Find A Guy”. Jake Query’s Life Molded By The Guy Who Found Him
The excitement was the kind of excitement you only feel a few times in your life- an anticipation cocktail that was part nerves, part energy, and an imbalanced mix of hubris. The first day of my last year of High School. Indianapolis North Central High School, August, 1990. There was...
A new look and sound to the Circle City Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana Black Expo officials announced there would be no football game at this year’s Circle City Classic, it turned some heads….and also fired up some social media armchair quarterbacks. The answer to those critics is arguably the major part of the 2022 edition of the classic, and one in which supporters say was the time […]
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
WISH-TV
LGBTQ groups condemn Catholic church event, claim it promotes harm in youths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Outrage is growing in LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. St. Luke Catholic Church post about it has been taken down and, in a statement to News 8, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said the event has now been postponed.
WISH-TV
Alaina Renae performs ‘Loving’ ahead of this weekend’s ‘The Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam’
It’ll be a history-making weekend with the return of Indy’s “Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam.”. Concert promoter Geno Shelton and performer Alaina Renae joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the show and to give a preview of Alaina’s performance with her song, “Loving.”
Inside Indiana Business
Second Helpings relaunches culinary job training program
Indianapolis-based nonprofit Second Helpings is relaunching its culinary job training program. Through the newly-formatted program, students and instructors will visit foodservice sites to shadow culinary professionals and gain skills that can be used for future employment. The nonprofit says the program has a renewed focus on “durable skills,” which are...
indyschild.com
The Apple Works Orchard and Farm Market
The Apple Works is a family-run, family-oriented apple orchard and pumpkin patch located on gently rolling hills in Trafalgar, Indiana. The country store and grounds of Apple Works are open 7 days a week April-December, but fall is when the farm really gets to shine. During the weekends of September and October, visitors can enjoy live music and other entertainment, a train ride called the Apple Express, a petting zoo, a bamboo maze, a super slide, and more.
Fox 59
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident
Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
