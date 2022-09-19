Read full article on original website
13-Unit Apartment Building In Dorchester Sold for $3.76 Million
Dorchester, MA – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of 3-5 Edwin Street, a 13-unit apartment building in Dorchester, MA. The asset sold for $3,760,000. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic, both Senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer. This was the second time the duo sold this building within the last 5 years.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
CBRE Leases 78,000 SF Lab Space at GenLabs in Burlington
Boston — CBRE announced the completion of a 78,000 sq. ft. lab space lease at GenLabs, a premier life sciences property located at 3 Van de Graaff Drive in Burlington, MA. Fractyl Health, an organ editing metabolic therapeutics company pioneering a new approach to the treatment of type 2 diabetes, has committed to part of the second and entire third floors of the complex and will relocate its operations from 17 Hartwell Avenue in Lexington, MA where it occupies 30,000 sq. ft. of space.
Parks and housing along Eastie waterfront? It could happen if Mayor Wu gets her way
Industrial restrictions on East Boston's waterfront "no longer serve the community’s needs and are not aligned with the future of the neighborhood," Wu said. Mayor Michelle Wu has called for the removal of “Designated Port Area” restrictions along stretches of East Boston’s waterfront, a move that could open the space up for parks and affordable housing.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
BXP Purchases Biogen Headquarters in Cambridge for Approximately $592 Million
BOSTON–BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced that it completed the acquisition of 125 Broadway, a six-story, 271,000 square foot laboratory/life sciences property. BXP purchased the property from Biogen for a gross purchase price of approximately $592.0 million. Biogen...
Median Sales Price for Single-Family Homes Decrease by 1.32% to $599,000
FOXBOROUGH, MA – The Massachusetts Association of REALTORS® (MAR) has released its housing statistics for August 2022. The summer of 2022 has been challenging for the Massachusetts real estate market as many buyers and sellers have steered clear of the market as inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of recession continue to be top of mind.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Margulies Perruzzi Expands Staff with Four New Hires
BOSTON – Margulies Perruzzi (MP) announced the addition of four new professionals to support the firm’s growth in its healthcare, science, and real estate practice areas. MP welcomes Ronald Ashton, AIA, LEED AP; Bayley Forgues; Jess Hamilton; and Shruti Kumar, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP. “We have continued...
WBUR
Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.
In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Catalano Architects Expands Its Design Team
BOSTON – Catalano Architects welcomes two design professionals to the firm; Alex Catalano, RA, an emerging architect from New York City-based Morris Adjmi Architects (MA); and Lauren Cincotta, a recent graduate of the architecture program at Roger Williams. “The addition of Alex and Lauren comes at a time of...
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Multifamily Asset Charlesbank Estates in Waltham for Sale
Waltham, MA – Cushman & Wakefield announced that the real estate services firm has been retained on an exclusive basis to market Charlesbank Estates for sale. The 196,200-square-foot multifamily asset is located at 70 Charles River Road in Waltham. Cushman & Wakefield’s Chris Sower, Jon Bryant, Bruce Lusa, John...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Aspen Aerogels Leases 58,965 SF in Marlborough Bix Box Retail, to be Transformed Into a R&D Center
Boston – McCord has leased 58,965 square feet to Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for its Advanced Thermal Barrier Center (ATBC) at 870 Donald Lynch Blvd, a former big box retail store, in Metrowest’s Marlborough, MA. Aspen Aerogels is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, with products...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Cristo Rey Boston Celebrates Opening of New Gym With Gilbane
DORCHESTER, MA–Cristo Rey school in Dorchester, MA that exclusively serves students from under-resourced communities in Boston, celebrated the opening of its newly restored gymnasium this morning, September 19, with project partners in attendance. Cristo Rey Boston is grateful to each of the partner companies who attended the event and...
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
WBUR
House advances Boston real estate transfer tax
A proposed tax in Boston hit the House floor Monday in a late-session advancement for the controversial idea of imposing a new charge — up to 2% — on real estate transactions over $2 million in the state's most populous city. The House gave the bill a vote...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Colantonio Hires Demessie and Rogge
Holliston, MA – Construction Manager Colantonio Inc. announced its recent hire of Assistant Project Manager Basliel Demessie and Assistant Superintendent Ryan Rogge to their team. Demessie earned a BS in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an. MS in Engineering Management from Merrimack College. His four years of...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: An $18 Million Estate on Martha’s Vineyard
With 6.5 acres of land and access to a private beach, this home offers seclusion even during the island's busiest season. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $18,500,000. Size: 8,912 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 7 full, 1...
country1025.com
10 Best Places To Buy a House In Massachusetts in 2022
Deciding where to buy a house can be tricky. Every year the people at Niche look at a variety of factors in towns/cities throughout the state including population, public schools, and housing to determine the Best Places To Buy a House in Massachusetts. Here is their Top 10 for 2022. Happy house hunting! Check out Niche’s full report here.
Home sales down across Massachusetts; what buyers should know
More data is indicating that home sales are down across the Commonwealth, this as many people struggle to buy or afford home.
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
massachusetts.edu
UMass, UMass Global, and Mass General Brigham to prepare 1,000 unemployed, underemployed, individuals to serve as MGB front-line healthcare workers
Ready to Work initiative fueled by $5M from Boston’s Good Jobs Challenge grant award from U.S. Commerce Dpt.’s Economic Development Administration. BOSTON, Massachusetts (September 16, 2022)–More than 1,000 unemployed and underemployed individuals, including current Mass General Brigham workers, will be offered training and education opportunities provided by University of Massachusetts Global to help them transition into front-line health care jobs under an expanded collaboration between the Mass General Brigham hospital network, the University of Massachusetts Office of the President, and UMass Global.
