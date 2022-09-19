ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TheStreet

Ford Stock Slumps After Cautioning On Supply Chain Hit To Q3 Earnings

Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower Tuesday after the carmaker cautioned that gummed-up supply chains would clip its third quarter bottom line. Ford reiterated its full-year its full-year profit forecast, which includes operating earnings of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, even amid what it called "limits on availability of certain parts as well as higher payments made to suppliers to account for the effects of inflation."
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
STOCKS
Benzinga

General Mills: Q1 Earnings Insights

General Mills GIS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. General Mills beat estimated earnings by 11.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $177.60 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

GameStop Stock Q2 Earnings: Bears Caught Off Guard Again

GameStop beat loss per share estimates, reporting -$0.35 EPS vs. an expected -$0.42 EPS. But they missed revenues, reporting $1.13 billion vs. an expected $1.27 billion. Even though the company increased its net losses, overall results were better than the consensus expectation on Wall Street. Shares jumped 12% after earnings were released and finished the next day's trading session up 7%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

XSD - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Market...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)?

RYT - Free Report) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why General Mills Stock Is Trading Higher Today

General Mills Inc GIS shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results and raised its full-year outlook. General Mills said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $4.72 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1 per share.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Accenture, Darden Restaurants, home builders and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, but gave a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter. Accenture pointed to IT spending cuts by corporate customers and a negative impact from the stronger dollar. Nonetheless, Accenture gained 1% in premarket trading.
STOCKS

