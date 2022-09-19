Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Stock Slumps After Cautioning On Supply Chain Hit To Q3 Earnings
Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower Tuesday after the carmaker cautioned that gummed-up supply chains would clip its third quarter bottom line. Ford reiterated its full-year its full-year profit forecast, which includes operating earnings of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, even amid what it called "limits on availability of certain parts as well as higher payments made to suppliers to account for the effects of inflation."
msn.com
Aurora Shares Plunge On Q4 Earnings Report But This Analyst Sees Better Days Ahead, Here's Why
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, revealing a net revenue of $50.2 million compared to the previous quarter's total cannabis net revenue of $50.4 million. Medical cannabis net revenue totaled $36.6 million,...
Stitch Fix Delivers a Weak Earnings Report: 6 Key Metrics Investors Should See
There are better growth stocks to consider buying, so investors should take a pass on shares of the online personalized-apparel retailer.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
IN THIS ARTICLE
General Mills: Q1 Earnings Insights
General Mills GIS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. General Mills beat estimated earnings by 11.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $177.60 million from the same...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4
Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
The automaker warned investors its supply chain problems are far from over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows.
Some stocks have fallen, but they can get up.
BBBY, GME, And AMC: Which Meme Stock Has the Most Momentum?
Here, we’ll be putting the hottest meme stocks side by side to see which one is seeing the most momentum right now.
GameStop Stock Q2 Earnings: Bears Caught Off Guard Again
GameStop beat loss per share estimates, reporting -$0.35 EPS vs. an expected -$0.42 EPS. But they missed revenues, reporting $1.13 billion vs. an expected $1.27 billion. Even though the company increased its net losses, overall results were better than the consensus expectation on Wall Street. Shares jumped 12% after earnings were released and finished the next day's trading session up 7%.
My 2 Top Dividend Stocks for September
These beaten-down income stocks are primed to shine in these troubled times.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Motley Fool
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Zacks.com
Is SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
XSD - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Market...
AutoZone, Morgan Stanley, CBOE Global Markets And This Energy Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose AutoZone Inc AZO, saying there was a “nice beat on the top and bottom line, comps are up 6.2%.”. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended buying Devon Energy Corp DVN at the...
KB Home Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings As Supply Chain Snags Delay Deliveries
KB Home KBH reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26% year-on-year, to $1.84 billion, missing the consensus of $1.87 billion. Homes delivered in the quarter increased 6% to 3,615 and the average selling price rose 19% to $508,700. The housing gross profit margin expanded 520 basis points to 26.7%. The...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)?
RYT - Free Report) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost,...
Why General Mills Stock Is Trading Higher Today
General Mills Inc GIS shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results and raised its full-year outlook. General Mills said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $4.72 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1 per share.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Accenture, Darden Restaurants, home builders and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, but gave a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter. Accenture pointed to IT spending cuts by corporate customers and a negative impact from the stronger dollar. Nonetheless, Accenture gained 1% in premarket trading.
Comments / 0