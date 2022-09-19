OBITUARY: Milford Raymond Orange ‘Jimmy’

Milford Raymond Orange “Jimmy”, age 83 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Orange was born on April 11, 1939, in Cheatham County, Tennessee to the late Alonzo & Mary Girard Orange.

He was a farmer and also worked for the state and county. He loved to make his many daily trips to Sonic and loved his sweets. He most especially loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Orange; brothers, Buford Orange and Jody Orange; sister, Gail Palmore; and grandson, Jason Orange.

Survivors include his sons, Danny (Lisa) Orange and Todd (MeLinda) Orange; daughter, Sandra (Tim) Knuckles; sister, Nancy Ruth (Buddy) Morris; 8 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 18th, with Bro. Randy Hester officiating. Burial will follow in EverRest of Cheatham with Danny Orange, Todd Orange, Justin Tomlin, Jacob Tomlin, Tommy Dale Palmore, Tommy Palmore, Wyatt Thomsen, Easton Duncan, and Alec Scott serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at 2:00 PM.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

