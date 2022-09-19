Read full article on original website
Dual legal blows hammer Trump
A day of double legal blows undermined ex-President Donald Trump's battle to avoid criminal action for hoarding classified documents and left him exposed to potential civil penalties targeting the business wealth on which his political mystique is built.
Pelosi dismissed Raskin push to probe Trump over plans to host foreign leaders at private resort: book
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) butted heads in 2019 over whether to investigate former President Trump for planning to host foreign leaders at his Miami resort, with the House leader rebuffing the Maryland congressman’s push to launch yet another probe into the president. The revelations...
National insurance rise to be reversed from 6 November
The national insurance rise introduced by Boris Johnson’s government will be reversed from 6 November, Kwasi Kwarteng has announced. Ahead of his mini-budget on Friday, the chancellor confirmed that he was cancelling the 1.25-percentage point increase imposed by his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, to pay for social care and dealing with the NHS backlog.
A rights group says Russia is drafting anti-war protesters to fight for Putin in Ukraine, and the Kremlin isn't denying it
The group said detained protesters were ordered to report to military enlistment offices. The Kremlin said only that "this is not against the law."
Treasury Department sanctions Iran’s 'Morality Police' amid deadly protests
The Treasury Department announced sanctions against Iran’s Morality Police following the death of Mahsa Amini in their custody last week, which has sparked deadly protests nationwide.
Justice department cleared to review records taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – live
Judges overturn ruling that temporarily blocked investigators from the material, making clear Trump remains in legal peril
DeSantis news – live: Martha’s Vineyard migrants sue governor as GOP donor behind flights revealed
A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants transported from Texas in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administartion for allegedly orchestrating a “fraudulent and discriminatory” scheme.The class action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the governor’s plans for allegedly “luring” migrants with false promises of employment and financial assistance.Florida has paid an aviation firm more than $1.5m for to move migrants from Texas to the East Coast, but state campaign finance records show the state contracted with a longtime GOP donor for...
