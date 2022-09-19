Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs

Read full article on original website
Runner1
2d ago
This type of money never goes to helping people. Lots of admin costs. You’ll see parking garages being built, signs, and advertising. It’s not just West Virginia.
Reply
3
Related
woay.com
Capito and Manchin announce $4 million for West Virginia Health Right Expansion
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $4,000,000 for the expansion of West Virginia Health Right. WV Health Right is a volunteer healthcare organization offering free comprehensive healthcare services to low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients. Funding was made available through the...
West Virginia ranked last for ‘happiest state’ in 2022
Across the 50 states, West Virginia ranked 50th on WalletHub's "2022 Happiest States in America."
wvexplorer.com
Governor unveils initiative to restore bobwhite in West Virginia
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is stocking more than 20,000 bobwhite quail this autumn at wildlife management areas across the state. According to Gov. Jim Justice, the division has stocked more than 12,000 and will continue stocking through October, weather and habitat conditions permitting, through the governor's new quail-stocking initiative.
woay.com
Lisa Strader named West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Visit Southern West Virginia’s Executive Director, Lisa Strader, earned the West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year at the 2022 Stars of Almost Heaven Awards. The West Virginia Department of Tourism presents The Stars of Almost Heaven to celebrate industry partners statewide for their achievements and contributions to the tourism industry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study finds record increase in money lost to online scams—here’s how West Virginia ranked
A record $6.9 billion was lost in 2021 nationwide, which according to Social Catfish, means the amount lost yearly to online scams since the start of the pandemic has doubled.
Native bird being reintroduced to West Virginia
More than 20,000 Bobwhite Quail will be stocked across West Virginia in an attempt to restore the population of the native bird, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
Former educator brings West Virginia produce to DC's food deserts
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The low hum of whirling fans quickly drives home the point that this farm is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week operation. On an idyllic hilltop in rural West Virginia, Raynette Mock points north and tells me that we can see three states from where we're standing. We...
RELATED PEOPLE
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
Walmart jobs in West Virginia and Ohio: Company plans to hire 40K associates for the holidays
Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 U.S. associates this holiday season, the company announced on its official corporate blog Wednesday.
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice Announces from Charleston, West Virginia that State-Wide Tourism Projected to Exceed Five Billion this Year
CHARLESTON, WV - On Wednesday September 14th, 2022, Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia continues to trend upward. The finding comes from yearly economic...
woay.com
West Virginia magistrate court fees can now be paid online
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginians can now pay magistrate court fees, fines, and costs online. The Supreme Court’s administrative office and West Virginia Interactive partnered to develop an online payment portal. Residents can search for their case number on the site to access their balance and pay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia is most vape-obsessed state, study says
Residents of West Virginia are looking for vapes the most, according to a recent study using Google Trends data.
woay.com
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
West Virginia’s 10 best specialty museums, according to Tripadvisor
West Virginia is home to some unique specialty museums that you can visit on your next trip into the state or around it.
New companies are changing West Virginia’s energy economy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s recent wave of big economic announcements marks a big change in the Mountain State. But Governor Jim Justice says some things will remain the same. This will not be a case of “out with the old, and in with the new.” But it will be a pretty significant mix. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woay.com
Governor Justice announces $55.3 million in grant funding for major broadband projects statewide
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of more than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds to broadcast infrastructure projects across West Virginia. The announcement includes applications from Justice’s West Virginia Broadband and Investment Plan and the first announcement for preliminary approval under the GigReady program.
Metro News
Mountaintop Beverage plans full operations by late ’22 in Morgantown Industrial Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After three years of working with Mountaintop Beverage, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt officially welcomed them to the Morgantown Industrial Park Friday. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. “We’re...
woay.com
DHHR announces supplemental payment for low income energy assistance program recipients
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced individuals participating in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will receive a supplemental payment this year. The payment ranges from $25 to $465 and is contingent on the amount LIEAP assistance has paid the utility provider or client for bulk fuel.
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
Comments / 17