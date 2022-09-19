Read full article on original website
Related
A Russian shipping engineer who dumped 10,000 gallons of oil-polluted water off the Louisiana coast and lied to the Coast Guard has been jailed for a year and a day
The unnamed bulk carrier, registered in the Marshall Islands, was anchored near the Southwest Passage off the Louisiana Coast in March 2021.
Louisiana boater shoots at Coast Guard helicopter responding to distress call
A boater was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing a weapon at a Coast Guard helicopter that was responding to a distress call it received on Thursday, officials reported.
CBS News
Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
A massive fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship. Cellphone cameras caught it all
Vacations are supposed to be relaxing. A video from on board a recent trip Carnival Cruise shows just the opposite of that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive
A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff
A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'
Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
11-year-old spots airport worker’s phone filming them in bathroom stall, Florida cops say
The man is charged with two counts of video voyeurism, a sheriff said.
Southwest didn't tell the family of an unaccompanied 8-year-old that her flight was diverted
The girl was flying from Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta to LaGuardia on August 22 when her flight was diverted to Baltimore-Washington airport.
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A baggage handler working at the main airport in New Orleans died after her long hair apparently became stuck in a piece of machinery, authorities said. Officials said the handler, Jermani Thompson, was unloading a Frontier flight at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on earlier this week when the accident occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Superyacht sinking off Italian coast caught on video
Footage captured the moment disaster struck off the Italian coast. The Italian Coast Guard released videos of 130-foot superyacht My Saga sinking into the Mediterranean Sea. The yacht was cruising from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it began taking on water at the stern Saturday evening. After receiving a distress call,...
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
Evening I-10 shooting takes life of driver
New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead. The offense occurred shortly after 9:00 P.M., on Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur Highway exit.
Passenger killed when she ran into a moving airplane propeller, report says
A passenger on a small airplane was killed when she ran into the plane’s propeller while changing seats with another passenger at a Kentucky airport, a preliminary federal report said Wednesday. The death happened Aug. 7 in Bardstown at Samuels Field Airport when the woman stepped out of the...
Teen carjacking suspect sentenced to 55 years in prison
According to District Attorney Paul Connick, Jr., the jury deliberated for only one hour before returning that verdict last week. Judge Frank Brindisi handed down the sentence on Monday.
Gentilly shooting under investigation
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly near the corner of Wildair and Filmore Avenues. The call came in around 6:30 in the morning.
New Orleans armed robbery suspect arrested in Violet
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announce the arrest of a man wanted in New Orleans for armed robbery. Police say Markall Swearington robbed a woman he had met to purchase an item she was selling.
Morning murder at Esplanade and Claiborne
“Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of an unknown male,” according to a news release. “The offense occurred around 3:40 a.m at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Esplanade Avenue.”
Comments / 0