kmrskkok.com
Cougar Men & Women Take First At Spartan Invite In Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s golf team played one of its best team rounds in years on Monday to hold off Minnesota State-Fergus Falls for the title at the Spartan Invitational. The Cougars opened up with a 319 on Sunday that staked them to a three-shot lead against the rest of the four-team field, then closed with a 307 that did just enough to stay in front of the Spartans. The 36-hole total of 626 for UMN Morris was one shot better than the 627 put together by Minnesota State-Fergus Falls in the event.
kmrskkok.com
Werk Takes Second At Melrose, Tigers Tennis Tops YME
MELROSE – Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta junior Hailey Werk again highlighted the Tigers day with a second place finish at the Melrose Invite on Tuesday. Werk’s time of 20:08 was just five seconds behind Long Prairie/Grey Eagles’ Caroline Kuehne, it was 28 seconds ahead of Minnewaska’s Laura Ankeny in third. As a team the Tigers finished in ninth place out of 13, the Lakers had three girls finish in the top 15 and were runner-up to Wadena/Deer Creek.
kmrskkok.com
Tigers Win Fourth Straight With Sweep Of Wildcats
MORRIS – Maddy Grove had 14 kills, Briana Marty added 13 as Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta rolled past New London-Spicer in three-sets (25-22, 26-24, 25-17) from the Tiger Center on Monday. Whitney Bruns had 27 assists for the Tigers who have won four straight and are 4-3 on the season. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
3 teens arrested during large fight at Edina homecoming football game
EDINA, Minn. — Three teens were arrested at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday night after a large fight broke out, requiring Edina Police to call in officers from Richfield, St. Louis Park and Bloomington for help. The teens were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Information...
kmrskkok.com
Debra Joy (Beekman) Newhouse
Debra Newhouse, age 56 of Hancock, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Swift County Benson Health Services, after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation for Debra Newhouse will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Funeral services...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
kmrskkok.com
Charles Bright
Charles Bright, age 96 of Alexandria, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Grand Arbor in Alexandria, MN. Memorial services for Charles Bright are pending with the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN.
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
No seconds needed: University of Minnesota students frustrated with what's being served up at the campus dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Complaints on campus are happening only three weeks into the new school year at the University of Minnesota. Parents, with students graduating in 2026, are sharing photos taken by their kids from inside the resident dining halls, within a private Facebook group. The pictures show what's being offered for meals, and sometimes the lack of any food."We've been getting Lunchables and pizza, that's about it," said Donovan Verdi, a freshman living at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank.As an active person, Verdi says he's disappointed by the lack of nutritional food being offered."I need more than a Lunchable...
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
kmrskkok.com
Roger L. Ward
Roger L. Ward, age 70 of Glenwood, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood, MN. Visitation for Roger Ward will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m....
voiceofalexandria.com
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp.
Some Minneapolis residents aren’t happy that off-duty Minneapolis police officers are guarding construction sites for a company owned by Tim Michels, a Trump-style Republican who’s running for governor of Wisconsin. The post Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KIMT
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
KAAL-TV
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people facing life-threatening injuries following Gophers game
Two people facing life-threatening injuries after being struck following Gophers game. (Minneapolis, MN) --Two people are reportedly facing life-threatening injuries after being s…
