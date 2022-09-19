Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CeeLo Green headlines Denver’s Recess Street FestMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
E-470 begins second phase of widening project, targets section closest to DIAHeather WillardDenver, CO
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area launches mountain bike trailsMorgan TiltonDenver, CO
CO Residents Can Officially Pay Taxes With CryptocurrencyTaxBuzzColorado State
CU Boulder News & Events
Looking for things to do? 4 options for entertainment on campus
Join Program Council and catch a free movie on campus on most Friday evenings during the semester. From new releases like Don’t Worry Darling and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies to a special advance screening of Bros, there’s something for everyone. Program Council also brings affordable, high-quality entertainment from stand-up...
CU Boulder News & Events
Hosting a party? How to lessen your chances of a nuisance ticket
One of the most common citations students living off campus get is a nuisance party ticket. A nuisance party ticket is issued when a residence hosts a gathering that violates Boulder ordinances. A common reason for nuisance tickets is excessive noise. A nuisance ticket may result in a hefty fine and mandatory restorative justice courses. Here are some tips to lower your chances of getting a nuisance ticket at your Boulder residence.
CU Boulder News & Events
10 free wellness activities to try before you graduate
Join Health and Wellness Services for their annual Health and Wellness Summit from Oct. 11-14! This year’s theme is the Power of Play. Learn how fun and play can improve your health, creativity and relationships as an adult. Students are also invited to attend the Take Care Street Fair at the end of the week as part of Family Weekend. The fair will feature interactive activities, games, resources and more.
CU Boulder News & Events
Diane Ravitch's Blog: New Study: Broad Supes Made No Difference, Other Than Increasing Charter Schools
A new study confirms what many critics of the Broad Foundation’s Superintendents’ Academy long suspected. Despite Eli Broad’s boasting, his program had no positive effects on student performance, but the “graduates” expanded privatization by charter schools. Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis. Month 202X, Vol. 8,...
CU Boulder News & Events
Service Maintenance Scheduled: Wi-Fi in Multiple Buildings & Buff Buses
Wi-Fi connectivity will be unavailable in a number of main campus buildings and Buff Buses (see Affected Buildings) from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, while a certificate is updated on the campus Wi-Fi controllers. Impact. Wireless services, including UCB Wireless, UCB Guest, and eduroam, will be...
CU Boulder News & Events
A handful of universities may control flow of ideas, people in academia
Banner image: Students attend class outside of Old Main on the CU Boulder campus. (Credit: Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder) Just five U.S. universities have trained 1-in-8 tenure-track faculty members serving at the nation’s institutions of higher learning, according to new CU Boulder research. Waterman Lecture. Daniel Larremore, the U.S. National...
CU Boulder News & Events
Fake IDs are not worth the risk
Having a fake ID could impact your education here at CU Boulder. In more serious cases, it could potentially affect your future too. Here are three things you need to know about fake IDs. Consequences for using a fake ID. It is against state and local law, as well as...
