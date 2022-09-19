Join Health and Wellness Services for their annual Health and Wellness Summit from Oct. 11-14! This year’s theme is the Power of Play. Learn how fun and play can improve your health, creativity and relationships as an adult. Students are also invited to attend the Take Care Street Fair at the end of the week as part of Family Weekend. The fair will feature interactive activities, games, resources and more.

