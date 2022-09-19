ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CU Boulder News & Events

Looking for things to do? 4 options for entertainment on campus

Join Program Council and catch a free movie on campus on most Friday evenings during the semester. From new releases like Don’t Worry Darling and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies to a special advance screening of Bros, there’s something for everyone. Program Council also brings affordable, high-quality entertainment from stand-up...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Hosting a party? How to lessen your chances of a nuisance ticket

One of the most common citations students living off campus get is a nuisance party ticket. A nuisance party ticket is issued when a residence hosts a gathering that violates Boulder ordinances. A common reason for nuisance tickets is excessive noise. A nuisance ticket may result in a hefty fine and mandatory restorative justice courses. Here are some tips to lower your chances of getting a nuisance ticket at your Boulder residence.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

10 free wellness activities to try before you graduate

Join Health and Wellness Services for their annual Health and Wellness Summit from Oct. 11-14! This year’s theme is the Power of Play. Learn how fun and play can improve your health, creativity and relationships as an adult. Students are also invited to attend the Take Care Street Fair at the end of the week as part of Family Weekend. The fair will feature interactive activities, games, resources and more.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Boulder, CO
Entertainment
City
Boulder, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Service Maintenance Scheduled: Wi-Fi in Multiple Buildings & Buff Buses

Wi-Fi connectivity will be unavailable in a number of main campus buildings and Buff Buses (see Affected Buildings) from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, while a certificate is updated on the campus Wi-Fi controllers. Impact. Wireless services, including UCB Wireless, UCB Guest, and eduroam, will be...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

A handful of universities may control flow of ideas, people in academia

Banner image: Students attend class outside of Old Main on the CU Boulder campus. (Credit: Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder) Just five U.S. universities have trained 1-in-8 tenure-track faculty members serving at the nation’s institutions of higher learning, according to new CU Boulder research. Waterman Lecture. Daniel Larremore, the U.S. National...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Fake IDs are not worth the risk

Having a fake ID could impact your education here at CU Boulder. In more serious cases, it could potentially affect your future too. Here are three things you need to know about fake IDs. Consequences for using a fake ID. It is against state and local law, as well as...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy